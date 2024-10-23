Chrisean Rock’s Ex Begs For Paternity Test On Blueface’s Baby

BYCaroline Fisher187 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Blueface and ChriseanRock attend Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)
Ronny Doe insists he has a right to know whether or not he's Chrisean Jesus' father.

Ever since Chrisean Rock gave birth to her first child last year, Chrisean Jesus, questions of who his father could be have been swirling. As far as the public knows, his father is Blueface, but now Chrisean's ex is raising suspicions. Earlier this week, Ronny Doe took to Instagram to demand a DNA test to prove that the one-year-old is not his.

"I deserve to have that proven to me through what?” he said. “A DNA test. If Junior is not my son the DNA test will prove that. Right or wrong? Right.” According to Doe, he wants a chance to be a “stand-up man” if the test proves he's Chrisean Jesus' father. Moreover, he insists that Blueface knew Chrisean had allegedly seen them both around the time she conceived.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Looks Stunning As Fans Beg Her To Stay Away From Blueface

Ronny Doe Insists He Has A Right To A Paternity Test

“I’m not here to expose nobody," he added. “I want to know if Junior is my son or not.” In the past, Blueface has also questioned who his son's father is, and even outright denied being his father. They took a DNA test on an episode of Cr*zy In Love in 2023 which appeared to prove that he is. This did little to quell his suspicions, however. In December, he hopped online to allege that he had secretly taken a paternity test that confirmed he's not Chrisean Jesus' dad.

“It’s a bitter sweat feeling c## I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest [prayer hands emoji] thank you Jesus [smiley face emoji]," he wrote at the time. “I can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell.” What do you think of Chrisean Rock's ex Ronny Doe demanding a paternity test for her child with Blueface, Chrisean Jesus? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Responds To Alleged Assault Victim’s Lawsuit With New Legal Filing

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...