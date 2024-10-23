Chrisean Rock’s Ex Begs For Paternity Test On Blueface’s Baby

Ronny Doe insists he has a right to know whether or not he's Chrisean Jesus' father.

Ever since Chrisean Rock gave birth to her first child last year, Chrisean Jesus, questions of who his father could be have been swirling. As far as the public knows, his father is Blueface, but now Chrisean's ex is raising suspicions. Earlier this week, Ronny Doe took to Instagram to demand a DNA test to prove that the one-year-old is not his.

"I deserve to have that proven to me through what?” he said. “A DNA test. If Junior is not my son the DNA test will prove that. Right or wrong? Right.” According to Doe, he wants a chance to be a “stand-up man” if the test proves he's Chrisean Jesus' father. Moreover, he insists that Blueface knew Chrisean had allegedly seen them both around the time she conceived.

Ronny Doe Insists He Has A Right To A Paternity Test

“I’m not here to expose nobody," he added. “I want to know if Junior is my son or not.” In the past, Blueface has also questioned who his son's father is, and even outright denied being his father. They took a DNA test on an episode of Cr*zy In Love in 2023 which appeared to prove that he is. This did little to quell his suspicions, however. In December, he hopped online to allege that he had secretly taken a paternity test that confirmed he's not Chrisean Jesus' dad.