Wack 100 Believes Chrisean Rock’s Late Ex Is The Father Of Her Child, Not Blueface

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Chrisean Rock's ex boyfriend Ronny Doe passed away following a shooting in Maryland. Ahead of his untimely death, the 24-year-old had been demanding a DNA test for months to prove that Chrisean and Blueface's son was not actually his. He even confronted her at a mall in November, insisting that he's the child's father. "I deserve to have that proven to me through what? A DNA test. If Junior is not my son the DNA test will prove that. Right or wrong? Right," he told his Instagram followers in October.

As far as fans know, Ronny never got the confirmation he was looking for before his passing. After the fact, however, Chrisean did post paternity test results indicating that Blueface is the child's father. During a recent interview with VladTV, Wack 100 weighed in on all of this, admitting that he believes those results could have been fake. "I know it was fake," he explained. "They called in. The number is real but the number doesn't match the names. That's the thing they did on Zeus, the bullsh*t they did on Zeus."

Chrisean Rock's Ex Passes Away

Wack continued, claiming that a woman would only refuse a DNA test if she knew there was a possibility her child's father isn't who she says it is. "I've heard that [Ronny] was making threats about exposing some things," he also explained. "They say it was a targeted hit. Time will tell, and I hope there isn't any foul play on Rock's side. There's obviously foul play because we've got a man dead."