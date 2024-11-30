Chrisean Rock's Alleged Ex Claims He's The Real Father Of Her Son

Talk about a tense exchange.

Chrisean Rock is seemingly never far from drama. The rapper has tried to be on a straight and narrow path since being released from prison. A chance encounter with an alleged ex-boyfriend make this very difficult on November 29, however. Chrisean Rock was seemingly minding her own business at a store when the alleged ex pulled up on her and began making a scene. The scene got so heated, apparently, that police were called in to calm things down.

Footage of the confrontation spread like wildfire online. Chrisean Rock was out with her infant son when the aforementioned man walked up to her and began calling the child "junior." "We got junior right here, he said, while flashing a phone in the child's face. Chrisean Rock tries to cover her son's face, but the ex called her out for allegedly hiding the child's true parentage. "Nobody stalking you," he claimed. "That's my f**king son." Chrisean Rock threatened to call the police on the man, but he was not deterred. "Call 'em," he responded. "Ain't nobody touch you. Call 'em." Rock did just that, which seemed to bring the heated scene to a close.

Chrisean Rock Called The Police On Her Alleged Ex

The parentage of Chrisean Rock's son had been a topic of debate for quite some time. She has stated that Blueface is the father, but the rapper previously denied it. He even got on Twitter in December to claim that he took a DNA test to prove he was not related to Rock's son. "Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in," Blueface tweeted. "I am not the father smh it’s a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interes [sic] thank you Jesus. I can’t even pretend like I'm not happy as hell."