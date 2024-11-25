Karlissa Saffold Addresses Blueface's Aunt's Rumor That He Married Chrisean Rock

Some mini drama is beginning to unfurl within the Blueface and Chrisean Rock camp thanks to a family member. According to The Shade Room the "Thotiana" rapper's aunt, Karletta, broke some major news regarding the controversial couple's relationship status. In a recent interview/livestream, Karletta made a very specific request regarding how to address Chrisean Rock going forward. "The news is — from now on, on behalf of the Harvey family, we would like for y’all to officially put some respect on [Mrs.] Chrisean Malone Porter’s name. She is his wife, it has been confirmed."
This is news to everyone, as Blueface is currently still behind bars for his alleged probation violation. As for Rock, she seems to be going through a bit of renaissance. She's been steadily improving mentally by developing a relationship with God. Additionally, finally being able to spend time with her son is helping a ton too. Because of their distance, Karletta claiming that they tied the knot recently at some point doesn't make a whole lot of sense. However, she claims that they managed to say their vows during his current incarceration.
Karlissa Saffold Bursts The Bubble Of Blueface & Chrisean Rock Fans
But later into the livestream, Karletta does walk back her bold announcement a bit, saying, "I’m speculating Vegas — but again, I’m speculating! But I don’t know because in California you don’t have to make your marriage license public." Of course, this bombshell spread like wildfire, and eventually made its way to Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold.
From the sounds of the exclusive piece from The Shade Room, she doesn't seem so happy about Karletta saying this. Saffold was quick to shut down the claims after attaining confirmation from her son's representation. They say that Karletta is speaking falsehoods and on top of that, neither Blueface nor Chrisean have spoken about it. Maybe he will pop the big question after a potential early release in July of 2025, but who knows.