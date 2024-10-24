Blueface Reveals New Prison Release Date And It’s Sooner Than Expected

Blueface recently provided his followers with an exciting update.

In January of this year, Blueface turned himself in for an alleged probation violation and has been behind bars ever since. He was officially handed a sentence in August, which elicited big reactions from his fans, peers, and family members. The "Thotiana" rapper was handed four years, which his father confirmed in an emotional video shortly after he heard the news. According to Blueface, however, he'll actually be getting out far sooner than his fans thought.

Earlier this week, his official Instagram account shared a story post, updating his followers on his stay. "I'll Ce Out JULY Don't Bink!!!!!" the post reads. This is obviously unconfirmed, and fans will just have to wait and see what actually plays out in his case. He wouldn't be the only one to get out earlier than expected, however.

Blueface Claims He'll Be Released In July Of 2025

Blueface performs during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

Last month, the mother of his child Chrisean Rock also got out of jail. She was arrested in June at one of Blueface's court hearings due to a felony fugitive warrant dating back to 2022. Since her release, she's made the most of her newfound freedom, immediately reuniting with her son and even committing to a completely different lifestyle. Fans are glad to see her focusing on her child and turning her life around for the better. They hope that her seemingly rekindled relationship with Blueface doesn't get in the way of this, though it remains unclear whether or not it will.

Hopefully, whenever Blueface gets released, he'll take a similar approach as Chrisean has. What do you think of Blueface claiming he'll be released from prison in July of 2025? Are you surprised or not?