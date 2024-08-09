Blueface Draws All Sorts Of Fan Reactions Following His Prison Sentence

Whether it was people commenting on Blueface's career, his choices, or his relationship drama, fans seem quite divided on this.

Blueface is one of the most controversial and scandalous rappers of the past decade or so, and his journey continues. Moreover, authorities recently sentenced him to four years behind bars due to his probation violation stemming from an alleged assault case involving a security guard. However, other reports also indicate that the California rapper already received credit for time served and had 400 days removed from his sentence. As such, there's a possibility he will see freedom within nine or ten months, but that's still not a verified circumstance at press time, so take it with a grain of salt.

As you can imagine, fans had all sorts of reactions to Blueface's sentencing. "B***hes watched Blueface and Chrisean destroy themselves and wreck each other’s families on tv for months and now it’s 'i feel bad for the baby' shut the f**k up lol," one not so sympathetic fan expressed on Twitter. "I don’t wish jail on anybody but Blueface getting 4yrs & Chrisean locked up is exactly what they needed. They had no business bringing that baby into this world when they was living so reckless smh," another user posited.

Blueface Receives Four-Year Prison Sentence

Speaking of Chrisean Rock, who's dealing with her own legal issues right now, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold recently called out Rock's mother Charla Malone for allegedly not supporting her daughter enough while behind bars, manipulating her with claims of snitching, and turning her against other people. "Don't send y'all kids out on a wild goose chase looking for people," she shared. "Making them feel like people turned them in or told on them. If you want to use her for clout, she's your child, do what the f**k you do. But don't put your child in a position in their heart and in their mind where they can't trust people that they might need."

Fans React

Meanwhile, Wack 100 spoke on authorities arresting Chrisean Rock at one of his client Blueface's court dates. Specifically, he claimed that she showed up because Blue's other baby mama Jaidyn Alexis was there. In addition, Wack provided a little more info on the complicated dynamics between Rock and the West Coast MC's parents, as well as her in-court IG Live session. It's all a pretty chaotic affair, but one that hopefully heals up over time.