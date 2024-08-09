Blueface Receives Four-Year Prison Sentence For Probation Violation

Blueface has been behind bars since January when he turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. Today, he was scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing hearing, where he'd finally learn his fate. The hearing was originally expected to take place late last month but was ultimately delayed, leaving the rapper's fans and loved ones more eager than ever to see what takes place. It was possible that he would be released and be able to finally go home to his family. Unfortunately, however, that's not what played out.
In anticipation, Blueface's father Johnathan Porter Sr. hopped online to share a heartfelt message with supporters. He asked them to pray for him and his son and expressed hope that the judge would go easy on him in court. Porter Sr. later provided followers with an update, according to DJ Akademiks, revealing that Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison.
Blueface's Father Reacts To His Son's Sentence
For obvious reasons, he appeared heartbroken and wished his son luck. Blueface's father isn't the only one of his parents who was pushing for his release, however. His mother Karlissa Saffold has also been particularly vocal about her son's legal issues. She even requested the help of Kim Kardashian earlier this year. Saffold told TMZ last month that she has a welcome home party planned for Blueface, which will have to be pushed back by quite a bit.
Blueface is certainly a polarizing figure, but social media users were also hoping that he would return home sooner rather than later, if only for the sake of his youngest child. Chrisean Jr.'s mother Chrisean Rock is also currently incarcerated and might be looking at an eight-year sentence for drug charges. What do you think of Blueface's father revealing that the rapper was sentenced to four years in prison? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.