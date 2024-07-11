Karlissa Saffold Claims Blueface’s Father “Ain’t The Daddy” After Legal Drama Update

Blueface's mom refuses to claim Johnathan Porter Sr.

It's been particularly quiet since Blueface and Chrisean Rock got arrested, leaving fans more anxious than ever to hear an update on the on-and-off couple. Fortunately, the "Thotiana" rapper's father Johnathan Porter Sr took to Instagram earlier today to share a brief message about his son. “Sitting over here hoping and praying that they release my son in the next 20 days for time served. So, for all Blueface fans, please keep him in your prayers,” he said.

Porter Sr was also sure to give a shoutout to Chrisean, expressing hopes that she's also released on the same day. He added that their child, Chrisean Jr, "misses his mother dearly." It remains unclear at the time of writing when they'll actually be released. Reportedly, Blueface was expected to get out earlier this month, and Chrisean will be extradited to Oklahoma after completing her 30-day stay in LA.

Karlissa Saffold Reacts To Johnathan Porter Sr's Message

Either way, Porter Sr's update had most social media users feeling hopeful that they'd be back home sooner rather than later. Others are glad to see them offline and aren't looking forward to the day that they get back. Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold even weighed in, though she said little about his son and Chrisean's legal issues. Instead, she simply trolled her ex, suggesting that he isn't the rapper's father at all. “He ain’t the daddy," she wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "I tricked him.”

It didn't seem like she was being serious, but she was quick to follow up with yet another jab. "I don’t care what y’all say that ain’t my baby daddy dammit," she insisted. What do you think of Blueface's father providing an update and his and Chrisean Rock's legal issues? What about his mother Karlissa Saffold's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.