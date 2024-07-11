Karlissa Saffold Claims Blueface’s Father “Ain’t The Daddy” After Legal Drama Update

BYCaroline Fisher251 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Blueface's mom refuses to claim Johnathan Porter Sr.

It's been particularly quiet since Blueface and Chrisean Rock got arrested, leaving fans more anxious than ever to hear an update on the on-and-off couple. Fortunately, the "Thotiana" rapper's father Johnathan Porter Sr took to Instagram earlier today to share a brief message about his son. “Sitting over here hoping and praying that they release my son in the next 20 days for time served. So, for all Blueface fans, please keep him in your prayers,” he said.

Porter Sr was also sure to give a shoutout to Chrisean, expressing hopes that she's also released on the same day. He added that their child, Chrisean Jr, "misses his mother dearly." It remains unclear at the time of writing when they'll actually be released. Reportedly, Blueface was expected to get out earlier this month, and Chrisean will be extradited to Oklahoma after completing her 30-day stay in LA.

Read More: Blueface’s Father Provides Hopeful Update On His & Chrisean Rock’s Legal Woes

Karlissa Saffold Reacts To Johnathan Porter Sr's Message

Either way, Porter Sr's update had most social media users feeling hopeful that they'd be back home sooner rather than later. Others are glad to see them offline and aren't looking forward to the day that they get back. Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold even weighed in, though she said little about his son and Chrisean's legal issues. Instead, she simply trolled her ex, suggesting that he isn't the rapper's father at all. “He ain’t the daddy," she wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "I tricked him.”

It didn't seem like she was being serious, but she was quick to follow up with yet another jab. "I don’t care what y’all say that ain’t my baby daddy dammit," she insisted. What do you think of Blueface's father providing an update and his and Chrisean Rock's legal issues? What about his mother Karlissa Saffold's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Sentenced To Jail Time With Extradition To Oklahoma Coming Soon

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...