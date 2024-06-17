Chrisean Rock Sentenced To Jail Time With Extradition To Oklahoma Coming Soon

Chrisean Rock will spend time in a California jail before being sent to Oklahoma for further legal trouble.

Chrisean Rock has been sentenced in her arrest regarding a felony fugitive warrant from Oklahoma, according to booking records obtained by The Shade Room on Monday. The outlet reports that Rock appeared in court on Friday, June 14th, at which time, a judge sentenced her to 30 days in jail. An agent for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed to TSR that the warrant stems from a charge for “assault with a deadly weapon without a firearm.” They also revealed that the sentence relates only to a case filed against the rapper in California.

While the source didn't clarify which case they were referring to, James Wright Chanel filed assault charges against Rock back in the state back in February. Once Rock serves her 30 days at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California, authorities will extradite her to Oklahoma.

Chrisean Rock Attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

TMZ previously reported that the Oklahoma charges are in regard to “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.” After she pleaded not guilty to those charges, a judge ordered her to pay court fees and serve 120 hours of community service at a homeless shelter “within six months.” Additionally, the court placed her on supervised probation and told her not to violate any “city, state, or federal” laws of the state. On top of the assault charges from James Wright Chanel, she is also dealing with a charge for "a new violent offense” against a woman in Maryland, from last August.

Rock's latest arrest came after she appeared in court on June 10 to support the father of her child, Blueface, in his own case. He will re-appear in court on July 29. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chrisean Rock as well as Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

