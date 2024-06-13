Chrisean Rock's Arrest Prompts Her Sister To Start GoFundMe For Lawyer

According to Chrisean's sister, the family is having trouble accessing her funds.

Earlier this week, Chrisean Rock arrived at a San Fernando Valley courthouse to support Blueface at a court hearing when things took an unfortunate turn. The Baddies star was taken into custody for a felony fugitive warrant out of Oklahoma, which reportedly dates back to 2022. She was promptly escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police, leaving supporters concerned for her and her child.

Fortunately, her son appears to be in good hands with one of his mother's friends. As for Chrisean, her future is looking pretty uncertain right now. Wack 100 told fans recently that she shouldn't be behind bars for too long. He also revealed, however, that she's being held without bail.

Chrisean Rock's Sister Asks Fans For Help

This means that Chrisean will have to stay in jail until a judge decides on her punishment, though Wack doesn't expect it to be more than a couple of months. In the meantime, her family members are looking for ways they can help her amid her legal battle. Today, for example, her sister took to social media to announce that she's started a GoFundMe. According to her, the most important thing to her right now is getting her out of jail and back to her child, and she needs fans' help to do so. She says donations will be used to pay Chrisean's lawyer, as they're currently having issues accessing her funds.