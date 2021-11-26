GoFundMe
- SportsTaylor Swift Donates $100K To Family Of Kansas City Radio Host Killed In Chiefs Parade ShootingSwift also sent her "deepest sympathies" to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDJ Vlad GoFundMe Seeking $500K For Boosie Badazz's 2024 Interviews, Less Than $50 Raised So Far"Even $1 would help during a time like this," the blogger pleaded with his Twitter followers to start the week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicStunna Girl Claims Big Lex "Abandoned" Her Kids, Starts GoFundMe For ThemStunna Girl continues to throw shade at Big Lex.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicEminem's Former Collaborator Had To Launch A GoFundMe For Medical IssuesDina Ras started a GoFundMe to help with her medical bills.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGunplay Calls Out Fans Who Refunded GoFundMe Donations Over Rick Ross GiftGunplay is upset with fans for refunding their donations to his GoFundMe.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Envy Responds To Gunplay & GoFundMe CommentsDJ Envy discussed his recent dispute with Gunplay on "The Breakfast Club," Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDMX's Daughter Launches GoFundMe To Finance Docuseries On Drug AbuseShe wants to highlight the effects of drug addiction as told by a child's perspective.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Fans Use GoFundMe To Get "Renaissance" Tour TicketsEven if fans raise enough money for the tickets, the insane demand means it's still an uphill battle for most.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsGoFundMe Takes Down Fake Damar Hamlin FundraisersGoFundMe says they are taking down fake fundraisers for Damar Hamlin as they pop up.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe To Make Him A Billionaire AgainFans of Kanye West launched a GoFundMe to help him become a billionaire again.By Cole Blake
- MusicPat Stay GoFundMe Raises Over $85k For Family Of Late RapperA GoFundMe has been set up to help Pat Stay's family pay for his funeral expenses. By Cole Blake
- ViralDavid Spade Surprises Viral Burger King Employee With $5KThe "Grown Ups" star donated to a Burger King employee who went viral for working every day for 27 years.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"Justice For Amber Heard" GoFundMe To Help Pay Johnny Depp Shut DownGoFundMe found the $1 million campaign to be a fraud.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureSlug Shares GoFundMe To Help Pay For Atmosphere Co-Founder D-Spawn's Medical BillsA GoFundMe has been set up for Atmosphere co-founder, D-Spawn, who recently suffered a stroke and needs help with medical bills.By Cole Blake
- GossipKevin Samuels' Family Refuses Funeral Cash From Fake GoFundMeThe family of Kevin Samuels was offered money from the fraudulent GoFundMe, but declined it.By Rex Provost
- GramOmarion Thinks It's "Disgusting" That Pastor Jamal Bryant Condemned Kevin SamuelsThe singer says it's "wack asf" that the famed pastor mentioned that Samuels needs a GoFundMe for his funeral during a sermon.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture“Joe Byron” TikTok Star Is No Longer Homeless Thanks To Fans & GoFundMeWhat do you wanna tell Joe Byron right now?By Hayley Hynes
- Random“Joe Byron” TikTok Sensation Has GoFundMe Launched To Get Him Off The StreetsBhad Bhabie has reportedly donated $2,000.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeGoFundMe Deletes $5Mil Fundraiser For Waukesha Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr.: ReportBrooks has been charged with multiple counts of murder after police say he drove his SUV through a Christmas Parade. His bail was set at $5 million.By Erika Marie