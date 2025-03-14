Mother Of G$ Lil Ronnie's Child Under Fire For Flaunting Stacks Of Cash After GoFundMe Pleas

Texas police arrested both suspects in G$ Lil Ronnie's murder, but Shamon Jones' social media presence paints a more luxurious picture.

The hip-hop world in Texas and beyond continues to mourn the loss of G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter. Their horrific murder at the hands of two suspects at a car wash shocked social media, and their speechlessness also extends to the mother of Ronnie's child. Shamon Jones took to social media with a lot of controversial moves and statements following the death of her daughter and her former partner, such as berating the city of Houston and celebrating legal updates in the murder case. But a balloon release in the five-year-old's memory on Wednesday (March 12) did not stop this train.

Furthermore, fans expressed outrage and criticism over footage of the mother of G$ Lil Ronnie's daughter flaunting stacks of cash at the balloon release. Some think that she's making light of her daughter's murder following her Instagram Live admission that she "grieves a little different." In addition, this follows Shamon Jones and her family's requests for funeral donations via a GoFundMe page. However, she clarified on her Instagram Story around March 4 that this donation page emerged to ward off scammers and unofficial collections over this tragedy.

G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Case

"Please stop playing wit me about my baby & baby father," Shamon Jones wrote in part concerning the murder of G$ Lil Ronnie and their daughter. "Tf ain’t no money shortage on s**t and a GoFundMe is posted cause you mfrs couldn’t wait to scam already created cash apps and GoFundMe. [...] F**k the whole entire world my baby’s gone disrespect mfrs." Previously, she drew more backlash by flexing about how her daughter would don a Gucci ensemble for her funeral, whereas her father would wear a Prada outfit.

Meanwhile, police arrested both suspects in G$ Lil Ronnie's murder, so we will see how that case develops in court. In the background, Shamon Jones will probably continue to catch flack for how she handles this process online. But, then again, we can't really tell anyone how to grieve. Fans and peers will pay tribute to Lil Ronnie regardless. Hopefully everyone involved has time and space to seek some form of justice and process their emotions without Internet pressures.

