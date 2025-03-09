Woman Accused Of Aiding In G$ Lil Ronnie & His Daughter's Murder Denies Her Involvement

G$ Lil Ronnie was a rapper from Fort Worth, Texas who was reportedly murdered by two individuals at a car wash, who also shot and killed his five-year-old daughter. This shocking and tragic story inspired a lot of debate and discussion, and folks eventually accused a woman of assisting in the murder online. She responded in a scathing social media clip, dismissing the notion as false and claiming that she would never do anything to harm a child. There are still a lot of lingering questions around this situation. However, it seems like the loved ones impacted by this horror might see some form of justice soon.

Authorities reportedly arrested both suspects in the G$ Lil Ronnie murder, those being 21-year-old Jakobe Russell and 24-year-old Adonis Robinson. "That was a paid hit on my motherf***ing baby and my n***a," the mother of Ronnie's daughter alleged online. "And them h*es all gon' go. Everybody gon' lay around this b***h, I promise you. We ain't ducking no action. I'm ready to go. And f**k CJ. F**k a CJ Kasino. F**k all Kasinos, f**k every Kasino around this b***h. And f**k the whole entire – okay, I can't say that. I was gon' say 'F**k Houston,' but f**k some of you h*es in Houston."

RIP G$ Lil Ronnie & His Daughter

Elsewhere, other rappers like Soulja Boy took to the Internet to pay their respects to G$ Lil Ronnie following his saddening passing. "Damn chuckie… where do I start," Soulja penned on Instagram. "Man U was a real n***a I stamp it. Remember the first day we met? I said 'yeah I know who u is n***a' 'u been doing this rap s**t' i wanted to meet Yayo and met u too and we created our own bond.