fatal shooting
- SportsBills Fan Killed Outside Dolphins Stadium After Regular-Season FinaleDylan Brody Isaacs was reportedly killed in a parking lot altercation.By Ben Mock
- MusicJigg And Celly Cell Pronounced Dead After Milwaukee Shooting"They need to do something about all this killing," Jigg's grandmother Peggy Wright says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Music Video Shooting: Florida Police Arrest SuspectsBack in September, a shooting near the rapper's music video set left one person deceased and another injured.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeSexyy Red Breaks Her Silence Following Fatal Shooting Near Music Video SetOne person was left dead after an assailant began shooting near Sexyy Red's music video set in Florida on Thursday. By Aron A.
- LifeLefty SM Shot & Killed In Guadalajara, Mexican Rapper Was Only 31The foreign artist leaves behind a wife and two daughters.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTakeoff Shooting Update: Investigators Are Piecing Together Beef That Led Up To Fatal IncidentPolice still have not publicly identified a suspect, although at least one person of interest was caught flashing his gun on video.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeSt. Louis School Shooter Left Note Saying "I Don't Have Any Friends [Or] Family"A 19-year-old Central Visual and Performing Arts High School was the one who carried out Monday's fatal tragedy.By Hayley Hynes
- Life3 Students Dead After Horrific Shooting At St. Louis High SchoolAn unnamed suspect marched through a Missouri high school with a rifle on Monday, killing and injuring multiple students.By Balen Mautone
- MusicDaBaby Appears To Respond To Surfaced 2018 Walmart Shooting VideoDaBaby seemingly responds to the footage of the fatal 2018 Walmart shooting surfacing online. By Aron A.
- PoliticsJAY-Z Offers To Pay Fees For Those Protesting Police-Shooting Of Alvin ColeThe billionaire mogul offered to cover the legal fines of peaceful protestors bemoaning the death of a black teen at the hands of police. By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsSecurity Guard In Police Custody After Fatal Shooting Of Denver ProtestorTensions soared this weekend in Denver when a heated protest turned violent.By Isaiah Cane
- CrimeArkansas Police Officer Kills Fellow Cop After Threatening ProtestersPolice officer, Calvin Salyers, surrendered to Arkansas State Police after fatally shooting another cop. By Dominiq R.
- GramJT Pays Tribute To Father Of Yung Miami's Child Following Tragic DeathJT penned a touching tribute to Jai Wiggins, fellow City Girl Yung Miami's ex and father of her eldest child, after he was recently shot and killed.By Lynn S.
- CrimeGrand Jury To Determine Charges In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black JoggerA grand jury will decide whether criminal charges will be pressed in the fatally shooting of an unnarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, in Georgia.By Lynn S.