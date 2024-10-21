Florida Rapper Ralan Styles Fatally Shot In Robbery Altercation

BYGabriel Bras Nevares560 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ralan Styles Shooting Robbery Ohio Dead Florida Rapper Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Ralan Styles attends Republic Records BET awards kickback at The Highlight Room on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Rest in peace.

According to news reports, Tallahassee rapper Ralan Styles, known for his viral "Baby Shark" remix, has tragically been shot and killed in Ohio early Saturday morning (October 19). The incident reportedly occurred at a Columbus home, where witnesses claim the alleged shooter attempted to rob the 22-year-old of his chain. The ensuing scuffle resulted in the alleged killer shooting the Florida native multiple times before escaping the crime scene. Reportedly, law enforcement officers found Styles bleeding from gunshot wounds when they arrived, and tried to resuscitate him while waiting for paramedics. When they arrived, they attempted to revive him via CPR, but their efforts proved futile and they pronounced him dead at the scene.

However, alleged witness accounts described Ralan Styles' alleged killer in detail. This led to police arresting 24-year-old Mahamood Hassan for matching these descriptions. Hassan received a murder charge and was taken to Franklin County Jail, where he reportedly awaits an appearance in front of a judge today (Monday, October 21). Our thoughts, condolences, and prayers are with Styles' family during this heartbreaking time as we receive more legal updates.

Read More: YNW Melly's Lawyer Puts Pressure On The State Ahead Of Murder Retrial

Ralan Styles Reportedly The Victim Of Fatal Shooting

Sadly, the reported murder of Ralan Styles is not the only tragic story that the hip-hop world witnessed this week. Three teens were reportedly shot near United Center in Chicago last night (Sunday, October 20), and at least one of them was on his way to a Lil Durk concert at the arena. At press time, The Voice has yet to address this on social media or via another public forum. Fortunately, all three victims survived the reported shooting. They presumably remain in recovery at a local hospital that provided surgical treatment for their injuries.

Meanwhile, another alleged shooting this week ended up confusing fans more than you might expect with stories like these. In Chicago, a man named Charleston White reportedly called a hospital to relay that three unnamed individuals shot him. However, this turned out not to be about the popular commentator, but seemingly about another man with the same name. It's all still a bit of a confusing social media firestorm. Sadly, this situation is clear-cut, instead.
Rest In Peace Ralan Styles.

Read More: FBG Duck's Mother Sues Lil Durk & OTF: Breaking Down The Lawsuit

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...