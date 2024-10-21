Florida Rapper Ralan Styles Fatally Shot In Robbery Altercation

Rest in peace.

According to news reports, Tallahassee rapper Ralan Styles, known for his viral "Baby Shark" remix, has tragically been shot and killed in Ohio early Saturday morning (October 19). The incident reportedly occurred at a Columbus home, where witnesses claim the alleged shooter attempted to rob the 22-year-old of his chain. The ensuing scuffle resulted in the alleged killer shooting the Florida native multiple times before escaping the crime scene. Reportedly, law enforcement officers found Styles bleeding from gunshot wounds when they arrived, and tried to resuscitate him while waiting for paramedics. When they arrived, they attempted to revive him via CPR, but their efforts proved futile and they pronounced him dead at the scene.

However, alleged witness accounts described Ralan Styles' alleged killer in detail. This led to police arresting 24-year-old Mahamood Hassan for matching these descriptions. Hassan received a murder charge and was taken to Franklin County Jail, where he reportedly awaits an appearance in front of a judge today (Monday, October 21). Our thoughts, condolences, and prayers are with Styles' family during this heartbreaking time as we receive more legal updates.

Ralan Styles Reportedly The Victim Of Fatal Shooting

Sadly, the reported murder of Ralan Styles is not the only tragic story that the hip-hop world witnessed this week. Three teens were reportedly shot near United Center in Chicago last night (Sunday, October 20), and at least one of them was on his way to a Lil Durk concert at the arena. At press time, The Voice has yet to address this on social media or via another public forum. Fortunately, all three victims survived the reported shooting. They presumably remain in recovery at a local hospital that provided surgical treatment for their injuries.