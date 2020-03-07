florida rap
- MusicFlorida Rapper Ralan Styles Fatally Shot In Robbery AltercationRest in peace.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1423 Views
- MixtapesWizz Havinn Gives Us A Look On How He Made It "Fresh Out The Trenches"Wizz is proving more and more why he should be considered a new face of Florida hip-hop. ByZachary Horvath691 Views
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?Discover Ski Mask The Slump God's $4M net worth and impact on Florida's rap scene.ByAxl Banks1177 Views
- SongsFlorida Rapper Luh Tyler Follows Debut Mixtape With "First Show" SingleTrapland Pat. Anti Da Menace, and Loe Shimmy all appear on the rising star's "My Vision" project.ByHayley Hynes2.1K Views
- MusicFlorida Rapper Arrested After Bragging About Murder In Music VideoWhile the music video wasn't the factor that led to his arrest, his boasting led to more information concerning his committed crime.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1464 Views
- SongsYungeen Ace & EST GEE Team Up For "Gang Nem"The fiery cut comes from Ace's newest album "Survivor Of The Trenches," his second of the year.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
- SongsDoodie Lo Taps Kodak Black For "I Swear To God" RemixThe OTF alum is back with a fiery remix to one of his best 2022 singles, assisted by Yak.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.2K Views
- SongsSmokepurpp Warns Opps He'll "Shoot First" In New SingleThe Miami trap rapper has released his first lead solo single since 2021's "Not Your Speed" with Lil Gnar.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.1K Views
- SongsGMK Recruits Future For New Single, "Dark Days"The Florida rapper tapped an Atlanta legend for a passionately melancholic trap cut.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1324 Views
- Music VideosKodak Black Shares New Music Video For "Usain Boo" From "Back For Everything" Album"I wanted to drop sumn fa my fans since the pigs tryna discourage y'all," Yak told his IG followers.ByHayley Hynes1.8K Views
- News$NOT & Night Lovell Connect For "MS PORTER" SingleFlorida and Canada link up on $NOT's latest single.ByHayley Hynes2.1K Views
- NewsHotboii Drops Reflective New Project "Life Of A Hotboii"Hotboii's new project features Future, Kodak Black, MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Tjay, 42 Dugg, and more.ByAlex Zidel3.8K Views
- Original ContentPouya Speaks On His Fitness Journey, Anxiety, Florida Rap, & Being A Rolling Loud MainstayPouya explains the difference between Rolling Loud in New York and Miami, speaks on his new album, his fitness journey, anxiety, and more during an exclusive interview.ByAlex Zidel5.4K Views
- Original ContentYNW Melly's New Album "Just A Matter Of Slime": Everything We Know"Just A Matter Of Slime" will be YNW Melly’s second full-length release since his arrest.ByJoe Abrams8.1K Views
- NewsTyla Yaweh Drops Uncomplicated "Back Outside"Tyla Yaweh's new "Back Outside" single is nothing if not straightforward.ByJoe Abrams1.8K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Yungeen Ace Speaks On Jacksonville Rap Beef & Favorite King Von MemoryYungeen Ace details his debut album "Life Of Betrayal 2x," his viral song "Who I Smoke," and Jacksonville rap beef for "Rise & Grind."ByAlex Zidel8.9K Views
- MusicTeejay3k Croons About Overcoming Sorrow With Uplifting New Song "Tell You Different"Broward County-bred rap singer Teejay3k aims to uplift music listeners with an inspiring new single titled "Tell You Different" about proving the haters and naysayers wrong.ByKeenan Higgins1395 Views
- MusicBrianna Perry Asserts Her Dominance In The Female Rap Game With New Mixtape "Bad Bitch Boulevard"Whether she's being a boss or a baddie, Brianna Perry proves through impressive bars and fresh flows that she's all that and more on her new mixtape "Bad Bitch Boulevard."ByKeenan Higgins1364 Views
- Music"Who I Smoke" Gets Added To Streaming ServicesSpinabenz's viral masterpiece "Who I Smoke" with Whoppa wit da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon has finally been added to streaming services.ByAlex Zidel4.7K Views
- News"Who I Smoke" Is A Viral Masterpiece From Florida Rappers Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, & FastMoney GoonSpinabenz samples Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" on the wildly-disrespectful "Who I Smoke" featuring Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon.ByAlex Zidel45.7K Views
- Original ContentDJ Scheme Is All About FAMILY: Producer Talks XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD & Making Generational WealthEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: DJ Scheme speaks about his vision behind his debut album "FAMILY", switching directions from DJ/producer to artist, his friendships with XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, and more.ByAlex Zidel8.0K Views
- NewsYungeen Ace Delivers "Don Dada" With Sole King Von FeatureYungeen Ace is back with a brand new 14-track album, "Don Dada."ByRose Lilah2.5K Views
- Music$NOT Takes A Melodic Approach To Trap On Debut Album "- TRAGEDY +"Florida's latest emo rap star $NOT delivers a surprisingly diverse mix of melodic trap music on his 300 Entertainment debut album "- TRAGEDY +."ByKeenan Higgins3.5K Views