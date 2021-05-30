Keenan Higgins
<b>Staff Writer</b> <!--BR--> NYC-based photojournalist, self-proclaimed sneakerhead, and fiend for legit streetwear — #nohypebeast though! — that works daily to seamlessly link style, art, urban culture and music on a common platform. Likes: Jay-Z, Aaliyah, Kendrick Lamar/TDE, Curren$y and anything '90s/early 2000s across all genres. Dislikes: Chr*s Br**n, K*nye W*st...yeah, just those two.
- Reviews"Space Jam 2": Lebron James Lacks Michael Jordan's Cool-As-A-Cucumber DemeanorIs the "Space Jam" sequel worth the 25-year wait? We dig into the hotly-anticipated new film ahead of its theatrical release.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicAsian Doll Shows Bia Support On Nicki Minaj Remix After The Label Halts Their CollabAsian Doll made sure to let the world know that she's got nothing but love for Bia and her new remix for "Whole Lotta Money" featuring Nicki Minaj, even if labels got involved and shelved their own collab together so it wouldn't compete. By Keenan Higgins
- SportsTai Tuivasa Pulls A Stone Cold Shoey With Nikes While Celebrating Greg Hardy KO At UFC 264Following an impressive round 1 knockout of Greg Hardy in just over a minute,Tai Tuivasa gave UFC 264 fans a glimpse of Stone Cold Steve Austin himself while celebrating his big win by drinking beer from a pair of Nikes both inside and outside of the ring.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicMigos Document Hip-Hop's History Of Rocking Jewelry With ‘Ice Cold’ DocuseriesIced-out rap trio Migos brought together Slick Rick, City Girls, J Balvin and more to discuss hip-hop's obsession with jewelry in a new, four-part docuseries simply titled ‘Ice Cold.'By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLil Kim & Megan Thee Stallion Party Together Hot Girl StyleRinging in summer 2021 the right way, hip-hop superstars Lil Kim and Megan Thee Stallion toasted to their rap supremacy while partying alongside fellow femcees City Girls and actress Taraji P. Henson amongst others.By Keenan Higgins
- AnticsPhylicia Rashad Issues An Apology Letter Over Controversial Bill Cosby TweetFollowing her ill-timed tweet in support of former TV husband Bill Cosby's release from prison on a technicality, seasoned actress Phylicia Rashad is doing some damage control on her beloved image by issuing an apology for any and all insensitivity.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSkinnyfromthe9 Tells YBN Almighty Jay "Stop Making Excuses And Box Me!"Following years of back and forth, Skinnyfromthe9 continues his beef with YBN Almighty Jay by pulling out "paperwork" on his rap rival and challenging him to square up in a fight.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Amusement Park Date Sparks Even More 'Bennifer' BuzzEven though they've yet to announce it publicly, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't being shy in the least bit when it comes to showing off their rekindled relationship, as they did recently while on a date at Universal Studios Hollywood.By Keenan Higgins
- AnticsSoulja Boy And Boosie Debate On Who Was First To Have A Chopper Shot GlassSoulja Boy is back to claim yet another "first" for a rapper, this time responding to Boosie who says he was the first to have a custom chopper shot glass with his own liquor in it. By Keenan Higgins
- NewsKirk Franklin Discusses Kanye West And His Place On The Mount Rushmore Of GospelKirk Franklin took a second to give props to his "brother" in praise music, Kanye West, but also made it clear whose face is the only one that should be on the proverbial "Mount Rushmore of Gospel."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicBruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Create A Catchy Jingle For SelvaRey Premium Rum BrandBruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, together known as Silk Sonic, came together once again for a fun-filled commercial for Mars' new premium rum brand SelvaRey.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeFlorida Rap Beef Reportedly To Blame For Mass Shooting At Banquet HallA deadly shooting in the Northwest Miami-Dade area of Florida has left two people dead and roughly 20 to 25 people injured, and reports are now saying it may have all started due to a local rap rivalry.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsDid Conway Try To Shoot His Shot With Mary J. Blige?Griselda's own Conway The Machine may be setting his sights on The Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul herself, Mary J. Blige, following some innocent dancing and a flirtatious note in his IG Stories. By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsKodak Black Wants Polygamist Relationship With Two Girlfriends Under One RoofFlorida-bred rapper Kodak Black is the latest to make an argument for polygamy, literally requesting multiple wifeys under one roof in a recent tweet-and-delete situation on Twitter.By Keenan Higgins
- Gram42 Dugg Drops Social Media Codes Of Conduct Following Rapper Big Homie's Self-Snitch ArrestDetroit rapper 42 Dugg dropped his two cents on the proper code of social media conduct after fellow Motor City emcee Big Homie got arrested after one of his IG Live videos linked a gun he was showing off to seven shootings.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicPop Smoke's Mom Approached With Meeting Murder Suspect's FamilyAs the murder of Brooklyn rap star Pop Smoke gets closer to being solved, the family of one accused assailant is hoping to meet with the slain rapper's mom for a private conversation.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLil Yachty And Bhad Bhabie Invest In Jewish Dating AppNew age rap stars Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie are getting into the matchmaking biz by investing in a Jewish dating app called Lox Club made for "Jews with ridiculously high standards."By Keenan Higgins
- AnticsTravis Scott Caught Recklessly Speeding Through Beverly Hills To See StormiTravis Scott put the pedal to the medal while cruising through Beverly Hills recently, all in pursuit to allegedly see his baby girl Stormi Webster.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicJay-Z Says Blue Ivy Wasn't Impressed By Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame InductionWe all knew Jay-Z had a baby diva on his hands with Blue Ivy Carter, but he confirmed that recently while telling a hilarious story of her nonchalant reaction to his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicChantaé Vetrice Aims To Take You Higher With New Single "Elevated"Rising female rapper Chantaé Vetrice runs through NYC in a cannabis state of mind with her new single "Elevated" and its accompanying video.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicMedhane Keeps It Short-Yet-Soulful On New EP "Amethyst Of Morning"The project clocks in at just 22 minutes long, but the positive impression Medhane leaves on you with his new EP "Amethyst Of Morning" lasts way longer.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicTeejay3k Croons About Overcoming Sorrow With Uplifting New Song "Tell You Different"Broward County-bred rap singer Teejay3k aims to uplift music listeners with an inspiring new single titled "Tell You Different" about proving the haters and naysayers wrong.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicPeso Peso Puts On For Texas City With New Project "El Patron"Galveston County-bred rapper Peso Peso takes all of his past transgressions and channels them into music, specifically on a new album titled "El Patron."By Keenan Higgins
- SportsNaomi Osaka Hit With $15K Fine For Ditching French Open Press ConferenceAs she predicted, tennis extraordinaire Naomi Osaka is getting a hefty fine for skipping out on a French Open post-game press conference. Think $15,000 hefty.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsIsaac Zale And Smokepurpp Trade Bars About Living The Fast Life On New Collab "Gasoline"Vancouver's own Isaac Zale links with Smokepurpp for "Gasoline," a new collab about doing it all for the adrenaline of living fast with even faster women.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Says "I Stood By His Side When No One Else Was There"The mother of Nipsey Hussle's first child now goes by the aka Chyna Hussle, and she's making her longtime loyalty to the late West Coast rap star known.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicDMX 'EXODUS' Early Album Sales Projections Lower Than ExpectedThe arrival of DMX's posthumous album "EXODUS" is expected to alleviate the pain of music fans grieving his loss, but early projection sales numbers show that not everyone tuned in for his new music as expected.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicBrianna Perry Asserts Her Dominance In The Female Rap Game With New Mixtape "Bad Bitch Boulevard"Whether she's being a boss or a baddie, Brianna Perry proves through impressive bars and fresh flows that she's all that and more on her new mixtape "Bad Bitch Boulevard."By Keenan Higgins