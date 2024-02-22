Antics
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Reveals Kidnapping Scare Was A PrankArcola clarified that she never called the police, and many fans expressed disgust and criticism over joking about such a frightening affair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Baddies East" Reunion Trailer Shows Natalie Nunn, Sapphire & More Blasting ScarfacePart 3 of the reality television show's reunion bash seems to have centered on one target, as unfair and petty as that sounds.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicT.I. Gracefully Reacts To Awkward Fan Encounter: WatchAn aspiring rapper wanted to show his skills to the Atlanta trap legend, and although it didn't go as planned, it was a respectful affair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Claims She Was Kidnapped On IG Live, Gives UpdateIt's unclear what exactly happened here and how Arcola was able to make it out, but she seemed to update fans shortly after.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Receives Bench Warrant For Arrest Due To Probation & Assault: ReportThe Baltimore native and former "Baddies" star received assault charges due to incidents with James Wright and Woah Vicky.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Dares Police Officer To Race Him In New Body Cam Footage: WatchA 2021 traffic stop for speeding had Thugger trying to avoid a ticket, and it's at least good to see that no one was in a bad mood.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBusta Rhymes Seen In Club Altercation At French Montana's Album PartyBusta was spotted in a physical scuffle with rapper Nizzle Man at the event, and there are no details on what prompted this.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePlies Reacts To Donald Trump Saying Black People Like Him For His CrimesThe rapper said he "likes" Trump's casual racism, which compares injustice against the Black community to justice against himself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock Lookalike Appears In NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu's New Music Video Dissing Blueface"Shotta Flow 7" contains a lot of shots at the California rapper, who has plenty of beef history with everyone in this headline.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYBN Nahmir Wants To Prove He's Not A One-Hit Wonder, Posts Receipts On IGWhile "Rubbin Off The Paint" is unquestionably his crown jewel and his greatest achievement, the Alabama MC's got some bangers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearPeezy Cosigns Trump Sneakers, Disses Joe Biden In The ProcessHere's the latest installment of rappers supporting the disgraced president ahead of what will surely be a chaotic election. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Apple Music Bio Mentions Anthony Fantano, Fans Think It's A HackWhoever this tech-savvy fan was, they made a pretty funny meme moment for those caught up in the Fantano/Ye drama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDiddy's Son Removes Face Tattoo After Negative FeedbackAfter fans did not deem this ink the "Perfect" look that the actor and signer desired, he owned up to it and trusted his followers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares