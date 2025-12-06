Monica Snatches Ray J's Phone Mid-Show After Beyonce & Jay-Z Rant

This quickly went viral, especially as Ray said that his sister hadn't approved of his remarks towards Beyoncé and her husband. But according to Bossip, Monica somewhat cleared the air and responded to the whole thing in a funny way during their Atlanta concert on Thursday (December 4).

In a clip caught by @4everRnbGenius on Twitter, you can see the singer take a pause to address the situation somewhat indirectly. "Before we leave here, I am going to take Ray J’s phone," she said, making the crowd laugh. "Give me your phone, Ray. Ray, give me your phone..." Monica reached into the front row onstage, taking the phone before continuing: "Thank you for your phone, thank you. We love you, Ray J. No, y’all make some noise for Ray J. He’s not just Brandy’s brother, but he’s my brother. And all he does... He means well." The two R&B stars laughed onstage after the moment.

Ray J & Monica's Relationship

For those unaware, Ray J and Monica's friendly relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs. For example, last year, he apologized to her for urging her to tour with Brandy, which is now ironic to look back on. "Monica, if I said anything wrong I apologize," Ray expressed. "You are a great artist, you and Brandy have made history together, and all I want to do is just kind of shake it up a little bit to get y'all to see that."

Also, here's what Ray J said about Jay-Z and Beyoncé. "N***as need to pull up when they pull up to the show,” he shared in a social media clip. “Come on, say ‘What’s up’ to Brandy. Jay-Z and Beyoncé, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B? I don’t like that. [...] I love you, Jay, and I love you, Bey. Y’all the two biggest stars in the world."

Elsewhere, Ray's dealing with much heavier trouble. He was arrested after a domestic dispute with his former partner Princess Love, facing accusations of pulling a gun on her and their daughter.