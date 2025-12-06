Monica Snatches Ray J's Phone Mid-Show After Beyonce & Jay-Z Rant

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 208 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Monica Snatches Ray J Phone Mid Show Beyonce Jay Z Hip Hop News
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; American singer Monica poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ray J previously accused Jay-Z and Beyoncé of ignoring his sister Brandy, who's currently on tour with Monica.

Ray J has been in a lot of trouble recently, whether it's his issues with Princess Love or his recent rant against Beyonce and Jay-Z. For those unaware, he accused them of ignoring his sister Brandy when they went to see her perform at her "The Boy Is Mine" tour with Monica.

This quickly went viral, especially as Ray said that his sister hadn't approved of his remarks towards Beyoncé and her husband. But according to Bossip, Monica somewhat cleared the air and responded to the whole thing in a funny way during their Atlanta concert on Thursday (December 4).

In a clip caught by @4everRnbGenius on Twitter, you can see the singer take a pause to address the situation somewhat indirectly. "Before we leave here, I am going to take Ray J’s phone," she said, making the crowd laugh. "Give me your phone, Ray. Ray, give me your phone..." Monica reached into the front row onstage, taking the phone before continuing: "Thank you for your phone, thank you. We love you, Ray J. No, y’all make some noise for Ray J. He’s not just Brandy’s brother, but he’s my brother. And all he does... He means well." The two R&B stars laughed onstage after the moment.

Read More: Ray J & Princess Love’s Relationship Never Escaped Chaos

Ray J & Monica's Relationship

For those unaware, Ray J and Monica's friendly relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs. For example, last year, he apologized to her for urging her to tour with Brandy, which is now ironic to look back on. "Monica, if I said anything wrong I apologize," Ray expressed. "You are a great artist, you and Brandy have made history together, and all I want to do is just kind of shake it up a little bit to get y'all to see that."

Also, here's what Ray J said about Jay-Z and Beyoncé. "N***as need to pull up when they pull up to the show,” he shared in a social media clip. “Come on, say ‘What’s up’ to Brandy. Jay-Z and Beyoncé, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B? I don’t like that. [...] I love you, Jay, and I love you, Bey. Y’all the two biggest stars in the world."

Elsewhere, Ray's dealing with much heavier trouble. He was arrested after a domestic dispute with his former partner Princess Love, facing accusations of pulling a gun on her and their daughter.

Read More: Brandy Explains Abrupt Ending To Chicago Concert With Monica

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ray J Puts Jay-Z Beyonce On Blast Hip Hop News Music Ray J Puts Jay-Z & Beyonce On Blast For Allegedly Ignoring Brandy On Tour 2.1K
Beyonce Brandy Allegedly Don't Get Along Music News Music Beyonce & Brandy Allegedly Don’t Get Along 4.1K
BET Awards 2022 ‚Äì Radio Remote Room - Day 2 Relationships Ray J Reacts To Princess Love & John Boyega Dating Rumors, Apologizes To Monica 6.0K
Ray J Mom Defends Him Princess Love Fight Arrest Music News Music Ray J's Mom Defends Him After Princess Love Fight & Subsequent Arrest 1.5K
Comments 0