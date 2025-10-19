Brandy Explains Abrupt Ending To Chicago Concert With Monica

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Recording artist Brandy performs the national anthem before the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Brandy walked offstage in the middle of her performance at her and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine" tour stop in Chicago.

Brandy and Monica still have a ways to go on their joint "The Boy Is Mine" tour, but a recent development at Saturday night's (October 18) Chicago show has some fans feeling worried. According to Complex, the former exited the stage mid-way through her performance, leaving the latter alone to wrap up the show by herself.

Now, the "Folded" collaborator addressed her abrupt exit in a social media post. It turns out that dehydration was the factor here, and she affirmed that she will perform for tonight's (Sunday, October 19) scheduled concert in Indianapolis. Their trek began on Thursday, October 16 in Cincinnati.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and – most importantly – your prayers," Brandy's message to fans read. "I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance. I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production, I really appreciate everyone's best efforts."

From there, Brandy thanked Monica for closing the performance out, as well as the crew. She said she saw a doctor, took precautions, appreciates fans' support, and closed her note with a promise. "I look forward to returning to the stage – stronger and more grateful than ever – alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis. With all my love, Brandy."

Brandy Walks Off Stage

Hopefully the rest of the tour continues without any further issues. After all, Monica already revealed that her right vocal cord became paralyzed two weeks before "The Boy Is Mine" tour began.

We will see if anything else happens concerning this trek; hopefully, we won't have any more disruptive updates to share. Touring is hard, especially at such a large scale, especially in a co-headlining environment. Still, it's heartening to see both artists support each other through it all. They're in this together.

