Ariana Grande Reveals Her First Impression Of Remaking Brandy & Monica's Smash Hit "The Boy Is Mine"

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande released her new album Eternal Sunshine. The highly-anticipated new album is her first since 2020's Positions. The album was already led off by a successful lead single "yes, and?." The song debuted at the very top spot on the Hot 100 and is still hovering inside the top 30 weeks later. To celebrate the release of the album, she sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. They discussed some of the most relevant details of the project.

During the interview, she spoke on one of the tracks that grabbed fan's attention immediately. The track is called "The Boy Is Mine" and it draws heavily from the Brandy and Monica smash hit of the same name. The track spent a stunning 13 weeks at number one on the Hot 100 and went on to win a Grammy. “I love that song. I’ve always wanted to reimagine that song in some kind of way. I was kind of like, ‘This is a very bad idea.’ But there is a large group of my fans that really do love a bad girl anthem, and this is kind of an elevated version of that," Grande explained. Check out the full interview below.

Ariana Grande Thought "The Boy Is Mine" Was A Bad Idea

Ariana Grande's new album is expected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 next week. The project has the chance for a massive debut and could be one of the biggest first weeks of any new album in 2024. With it, nearly the entire tracklist of the album is expected to debut on the Hot 100. That could also include a major rise for "yes, and?." Chart speculation sites project that it could go as high as the top 5 in next week's charts.

