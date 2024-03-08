Ariana Grande Reveals Her First Impression Of Remaking Brandy & Monica's Smash Hit "The Boy Is Mine"

Eventually she warmed up on the idea and the song landed on her new album.

BYLavender Alexandria
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande released her new album Eternal Sunshine. The highly-anticipated new album is her first since 2020's Positions. The album was already led off by a successful lead single "yes, and?." The song debuted at the very top spot on the Hot 100 and is still hovering inside the top 30 weeks later. To celebrate the release of the album, she sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. They discussed some of the most relevant details of the project.

During the interview, she spoke on one of the tracks that grabbed fan's attention immediately. The track is called "The Boy Is Mine" and it draws heavily from the Brandy and Monica smash hit of the same name. The track spent a stunning 13 weeks at number one on the Hot 100 and went on to win a Grammy. “I love that song. I’ve always wanted to reimagine that song in some kind of way. I was kind of like, ‘This is a very bad idea.’ But there is a large group of my fans that really do love a bad girl anthem, and this is kind of an elevated version of that," Grande explained. Check out the full interview below.

Read More: Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez File For Divorce

Ariana Grande Thought "The Boy Is Mine" Was A Bad Idea

Ariana Grande's new album is expected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 next week. The project has the chance for a massive debut and could be one of the biggest first weeks of any new album in 2024. With it, nearly the entire tracklist of the album is expected to debut on the Hot 100. That could also include a major rise for "yes, and?." Chart speculation sites project that it could go as high as the top 5 in next week's charts.

What do you think of Ariana Grande's initial skepticism to making "The Boy Is Mine?" What do you think of the final version of the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Ariana Grande's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Chicago Bears v Detroit LionsMusicJack Harlow Spends A Third Week At Number One With "Lovin' On Me"
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming ShowMusicWhat Is Ariana Grande's Best-Selling Album?
Coach Spring 2024 Runway Show and Dinner - Front RowMusicLil Nas X's New Single Scores Middling Hot 100 Debut
ariana grandeMusicAriana Grande & Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline