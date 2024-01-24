Candace Owens Calls Out “Homewrecker” Ariana Grande Over “Yes, And?” Song

Candace Owens slammed Ariana Grande in a recent segment of her podcast in which she discussed the singer’s relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater as well as her new song, “Yes, And?” The news that Grande and Slater were dating broke just days after she separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez. Shortly afterward, Slater and his wife, Lily Jay, filed for divorce.

“He was married to his high school sweetheart — her name is Lilly Jay — and they had just had their first child. After being together for almost a decade. But that, of course, didn’t stop Ariana Grande,” Owens said. From there, she accused Grande of “being a homewrecker” and enjoying sleeping with married men. “I actually think she suffers from some random hoe disorder where she actually likes it when a man is taken… She’s turned on by it in a weird way,” Owens remarked. “She did not care that he [Slater] was ugly. She was just like, ‘I want to break up this family.'”

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES - 2023/03/03: Candace Owens speaks on the 1st day of CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) Washington, DC conference at Gaylord National Harbor Resort & Convention. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Afterward, Owens spoke on Grande’s new single, “Yes, And?” On the song, Grande sings: “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply/ Your business is yours and mine is mine/ Why do you care so much whose dick I ride, why?” In response, Owens asked: “Why do we care? [Because] we don’t want to picture you sleeping with Ethan Slater. We want to acknowledge, the general public, that her behavior is absolute filth. We just want to be able to read you for the trash that you are.” Check out the full segment below.

Candace Owens Calls Out Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande recently released a song called 'Yes, And?' in response to backlash she got from homewrecking a family@RealCandaceO claps back: "Your behavior is absolute filth. We just want to be able to read you for the trash that you are." pic.twitter.com/xJk04NdPT8 — Candace Owens Podcast (@CandaceOwensPod) January 18, 2024

Grande and Slater's Wicked will be hitting theaters later this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Candace Owens and Ariana Grande on HotNewHipHop.

