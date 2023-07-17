Ariana Grande has been separated from Dalton Gomez, her husband, for the entirety of 2023. Now, it sounds like they’re headed for a true split. According to TMZ sources, the couple is looking to get a divorce after an alleged failed reconciliation. Ariana Grande has not been wearing her wedding ring recently, including still shots of her at this year’s Wimbledon. A direct source to TMZ that they were most definitely, “Heading for divorce.”

This drama isn’t anything new for Grande and Gomez. They were in completely different states starting in December when Ariana started filming the musical-fantasy film adaptation of Wicked. The Broadway play is being split into two movies and stars Grande as Glinda the Good Witch. And while she’s been busy with the needs of Hollywood, it could be that her relationship woes were happening even before then.

Ariana Grande Might Soon Be A Single Lady Again

The video above shows Ariana Grande with Dalton Gomez back in 2020 when they were just starting to date. They got married in May 2021 at Ariana’s Montecito home, keeping the ceremony extremely private. As of now, it sounds like the two of them are still friends, and they talk on the phone consistently. But when it comes to the marriage commitment they made two years ago, that seems to have reached its end.

Grande has had her fair share of relationship ups and downs. Back in 2014 and 2015, she was with rapper Big Sean. After him, it was a two-year stint with Mac Miller, who died from an overdose mere months after he and Ariana broke up. Their collaboration song, “The Way,” just hit its 10-year anniversary, with Ariana Grande paying tribute to the song and her lost friend. She then dated comedian Pete Davidson for a few months in 2018, with an engagement tucked in there as well. They called off the wedding and the relationship. That paved the way for her remaining single until she started dating Dalton Gomez. Now, with Gomez seemingly out of the picture, she is throwing herself back into the dating pool.

