divorce
- RelationshipsPorsha Williams Moves To Divorce Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of MarriageThis news comes days after the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star confirmed she will return for the show's next season.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLyrica Anderson Hits Ex-Husband A1 Bentley With New Diss TrackOver two years after their divorce and after A1 changed his name and hairstyle, it seems like there's some old wounds reopening here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBobbi Althoff Settles DivorceThe divorce is awaiting finalization from a judge.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDrake Isn't To Blame For Bobbi Althoff's Divorce, Source InsistsAlthoff says that despite their split, she and her ex "will always be friends."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBobbi Althoff Issues Statement On IG After Husband Files For DivorceFans were hoping to hear from her.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsBobbi Althoff's Husband Files For Divorce After Four Years Of MarriageAlthoff's ex is seeking joint custody of their two children.By Caroline Fisher
- TVMomma Dee Reveals Why She Celebrated Lil Scrappy & Bambi's DivorceCritics think Momma Dee should hold Lil Scrappy accountable.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsAustin McBroom & Catherine Paiz Relationship TimelineAustin and Catherine McBroom recently announced their divorce. Let's revisit their relationship & how they became YouTube stars. The former couple dominated YouTube since the mid-2010s.By Demi Phillips
- MusicTeyana Taylor Slams "TMZ" For "Misleading" Divorce ReportsTeyana Taylor says the outlet is "taking it too far."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTeyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert Of Shutting Off Utilities In Home, Wants Child SupportTeyana Taylor has asked a judge to hold Iman Shumpert in contempt for violating a standing order.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsTyreek Hill Fires Employee Responsible For Divorce FilingHill clarified that neither he nor his wife wanted to get divorced.By Ben Mock
- SportsIman Shumpert Trolled For "Fumbling" Teyana Taylor As Ex-NBAer Tries To Move On After DivorceFans weren't convinced by Shumpert's attempt at post-divorce confidence.By Ben Mock
- SportsTyreek Hill Seemingly Files For Divorce, Tries To Deny It On Social MediaHill has been married less than 80 days.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsAnderson .Paak & Jae Lin: Relationship TimelineThe R&B crooner is already moving on.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai & Jeezy Divorce: Prenup Enforcement Delays Requested By "The Real" HostAccording to this week's court filing, Mai had just five days before her wedding to Jeezy to negotiate their prenuptial agreement.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAnderson .Paak Appears To Have A New Flame Following DivorceAnderson .Paak seems to be doing okay.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAnderson Paak Files For Divorce After 13 Years Of MarriageAnderson Paak and his wife are separating. By Cole Blake
- MusicTeyana Taylor Reveals The Spiritual Journey She's On Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce"I'm so blessed and I'm so grateful — I'm taking my pace."By Tallie Spencer