Cardi B Painfully Reflects On Her Marriage To Offset On "Man Of Your Word"

Cardi B seemingly alludes to Offset on various moments on her new album "Am I The Drama?," but "Man Of Your Word" is a direct message.

Cardi B just dropped her new album Am I The Drama?, which immediately drew attention for some scathing disses and some potential big hits. However, as fans have gone through the record and dug deeper, one of the most heartfelt and significant cuts they're talking about is "Man Of Your Word," which is about her relationship with Offset.

The two began a nasty and contentious divorce process a few years ago after three children together and a lot of drama and breakups before their final split. Both of them have moved on since, but it's clear that they still have a lot to say about the relationship.

"Last time you f***ed up, said I was done / F***ed up again, I took you back, s**t, I was dumb," Cardi B expressed concerning Offset on this new song. She references cheating allegations while also acknowledging the vague skeletons in her own closet, hoping that he can find love, success, and happiness without her. Clearly, there are a lot of complex and conflicting emotions here, but that's the bittersweet reality of such a formative but since finalized chapter.

Cardi B – "Man Of Your Word"

Elsewhere on the record, there are other moments that seemingly allude to the former Migo in a more casually negative or light manner. We'll see what other bars and references die-hards unearth as Am I The Drama? continues to spin.

However, one inclusion that fans did not need much time to break down was Cardi B's disses. Namely, she launches shots against JT and her previous opponent, BIA. They scuffled a while ago, and Cardi finally came through with a lyrical response to the Massachusetts femcee's attacks and accusations.

We will see if Offset responds to any of these disses, references, or claims. After all, he also had plenty of reflections to make on his recent studio album KIARI, so now we have musical examples from both to compare and complete the full picture.

With all this in mind, it looks like Am I The Drama? will have plenty of conversation starters to close out 2025. Let's see what sticks from the lengthy, vibrant tracklist.

