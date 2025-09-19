Cardi B's New Album "Am I The Drama?" Immediately Goes Platinum Upon Release

"Bodega Baddie" is my personal favorite song off of Am I The Drama? at press time, but the sheer hit power of Cardi B's older tracks is what immediately made the new album a smash hit before it even came out. Hopefully the newer cuts are what sustain this scale and success.

As announced by the Recording Industry Association of America on Twitter, they already certified the LP as platinum, meaning that it already sold over one million album-equivalent units in the United States. The reason why this is even possible is because of "WAP" – nine times platinum – and "Up" – five times platinum – both being on the final tracklist.

As such, we will probably get a more detailed and specific idea of this commercial performance once the industry solidifies the album's first week sales. Many folks have blasted this as a fake metric while others flaunt it, but both can sometimes dodge the more pertinent conversation of how good the new material we got really is. Of course, this debate will take a few weeks or months until fans can settle on a big new favorite.

Cardi B BIA Diss

Cardi B's Am I The Drama? rollout also came with its fair share of rap beef. While speaking to The Breakfast Club, she explained why she dissed BIA on the track "Pretty & Petty," refueling their old feud.

"You mentioned my kids trying be cute,” the Bronx femcee shared. “She did her little diss and it was trash… I could’ve [left] it at that, but everything on social media is going to be seen. When my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, they’re going to ask me, ‘So what you said? What you did?’ I’m not going to tell my kids, ‘I felt like she took the high road 'cause she lost, 'cause people wasn’t on her side.’ Nah, I’m not saying that to my kids. I’m like, ‘You see how I violated?'"