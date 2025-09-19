Cardi B's New Album "Am I The Drama?" Immediately Goes Platinum Upon Release

Cardi B arrives for arraignment at the Queens County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She is charged with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges in connection with a fight last year at a Queens strip club. Xxx Cardi B Arraignment 252 Jpg A Usa Ny. © Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The long-running success of the "Am I The Drama?"-preceding singles "Up" and "WAP" have propelled Cardi B to an instant hit.

"Bodega Baddie" is my personal favorite song off of Am I The Drama? at press time, but the sheer hit power of Cardi B's older tracks is what immediately made the new album a smash hit before it even came out. Hopefully the newer cuts are what sustain this scale and success.

As announced by the Recording Industry Association of America on Twitter, they already certified the LP as platinum, meaning that it already sold over one million album-equivalent units in the United States. The reason why this is even possible is because of "WAP" – nine times platinum – and "Up" – five times platinum – both being on the final tracklist.

As such, we will probably get a more detailed and specific idea of this commercial performance once the industry solidifies the album's first week sales. Many folks have blasted this as a fake metric while others flaunt it, but both can sometimes dodge the more pertinent conversation of how good the new material we got really is. Of course, this debate will take a few weeks or months until fans can settle on a big new favorite.

Read More: Cardi B Painfully Reflects On Her Marriage To Offset On "Man Of Your Word"

Cardi B BIA Diss

Cardi B's Am I The Drama? rollout also came with its fair share of rap beef. While speaking to The Breakfast Club, she explained why she dissed BIA on the track "Pretty & Petty," refueling their old feud.

"You mentioned my kids trying be cute,” the Bronx femcee shared. “She did her little diss and it was trash… I could’ve [left] it at that, but everything on social media is going to be seen. When my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, they’re going to ask me, ‘So what you said? What you did?’ I’m not going to tell my kids, ‘I felt like she took the high road 'cause she lost, 'cause people wasn’t on her side.’ Nah, I’m not saying that to my kids. I’m like, ‘You see how I violated?'"

There's plenty more where that came from on Am I The Drama? Let's see how this new project's commercial performance continues to evolve and shift over time.

Read More: Stefon Diggs Gifts Cardi B A Massive Bouquet Of Roses To Celebrate "Am I The Drama?"

