Stefon Diggs surprised Cardi B with a truck bed full of roses in celebration of her new album, Am I The Drama?, as well as the announcement of their pregnancy, on Thursday night in New York City. In a video published by TMZ, Cardi gave Diggs a huge hug after seeing the gift. Diggs' arrival in New York comes despite him having to join his Patriots teammates back in New England on Sunday for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cardi confirmed that she and Diggs are expecting their first child together on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “Yes, I am [pregnant],” she told Gayle King on the morning show. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs … I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. And, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

Diggs previously reacted to the pregnancy news by saying that he's "100% team boy" in a comment on social media. In more comments on Cardi's page, Diggs wrote that he's "proud" of her for "staying focused" and added that he's "thinking of Spanish names... right now."

Cardi B "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Cardi's Am I The Drama? marks her first full-length release since her iconic debut album, Invasion of Privacy, back in 2018. The new effort features collaborations with Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Following the release of her new album, Cardi B will be embarking on her Little Miss Drama tour in February. She has scheduled dates across North America with stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Toronto, as well as more cities. The tour will wrap up in April.