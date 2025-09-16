Cardi B Gets Brutally Honest About Artists Backing Out Of “Am I The Drama?”

Cardi B's sophomore album "Am I The Drama?" boasts features from Kehlani, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Janet Jackson, and more.

Cardi B is just days away from unleashing her anxiously awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The project is slated for release on September 19 via Atlantic Records, and earlier this week, the femcee revealed one of the biggest details yet. This, of course, is the list of features fans can expect to hear on the new LP. The list includes a slew of high-profile names including KehlaniLizzoMegan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, Tyla, Cash Cobain, and even Janet Jackson.

For the most part, supporters are impressed with this list, though some are disappointed that their favorite artists didn't make the cut. During a recent rant on Twitter Spaces, Cardi addressed this, making it clear that she is unwilling to beg artists that backed out of the album for features.

"We have asked and everything but one thing I don't do, I don't beg baby," she explained, per Live Bitez. "So a lot of y'all just doing too much and it's just like calm the f*ck down. It's already enough, like it's already f*cking enough. Like for real, calm the f*ck down. If y'all wanted these artists on the f*cking album, well maybe y'all should have called them. 'Cause I did. [...] I can't control people."

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

Cardi went on to say that she thinks people continue to underestimate her, and that they'll be surprised when they actually hear the Am I The Drama? The new album isn't all fans have to look forward to these days, however. Cardi also recently announced her first-ever tour.

The "Little Miss Drama" tour is scheduled to begin in February. Cardi will hit cities like Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and more.

Tickets to the tour go on sale on Thursday September 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets starting on September 22.

