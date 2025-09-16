Cardi B says she was too depressed to work on her new album, Am I The Drama?, in the immediate wake of her divorce from Offset, last year. She discussed her struggles after separating from the Migos rapper during a candid interview with Kelly Rowland for Spotify on Tuesday. She and Offset were together from 2017 to 2024. They share three children.

“I came to LA and I was supposed to finish my album after 'Enough,'” she said, referencing her 2024 single. “I had two months, and we had to cancel everything because I was so depressed that I couldn’t record. We was out here for like two weeks, and I just couldn’t record. I barely recorded anything because I couldn’t even stop crying.” She added that even getting back in the studio was a challenge. “Every time I see a mic, I start crying. My feelings and my heart really cripple me," she explained.

Speaking more broadly about the impact of the breakup, Cardi continued: “I have been hurt and I’ve been disappointed and I’ve been disrespected. I felt like I was withdrawing from love... I can’t even look at my kids’ faces because I just want to cry when I see them."

Cardi B is releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? on Friday, September 19. It arrives over seven years after the release of her iconic debut album, Invasion of Privacy. She previously confirmed a star-studded list of features on the tracklist. They include Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla.