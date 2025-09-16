Cardi B says she was too depressed to work on her new album, Am I The Drama?, in the immediate wake of her divorce from Offset, last year. She discussed her struggles after separating from the Migos rapper during a candid interview with Kelly Rowland for Spotify on Tuesday. She and Offset were together from 2017 to 2024. They share three children.
“I came to LA and I was supposed to finish my album after 'Enough,'” she said, referencing her 2024 single. “I had two months, and we had to cancel everything because I was so depressed that I couldn’t record. We was out here for like two weeks, and I just couldn’t record. I barely recorded anything because I couldn’t even stop crying.” She added that even getting back in the studio was a challenge. “Every time I see a mic, I start crying. My feelings and my heart really cripple me," she explained.
Speaking more broadly about the impact of the breakup, Cardi continued: “I have been hurt and I’ve been disappointed and I’ve been disrespected. I felt like I was withdrawing from love... I can’t even look at my kids’ faces because I just want to cry when I see them."
Cardi B "Am I The Drama?" Release Date
Cardi B is releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? on Friday, September 19. It arrives over seven years after the release of her iconic debut album, Invasion of Privacy. She previously confirmed a star-studded list of features on the tracklist. They include Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla.
Following the release, Cardi will be embarking on her first-ever headlining tour. She has lined up stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, and more cities across North America. Tickets will be available for presale on Tuesday, September 23, at 10:00 AM, local time.