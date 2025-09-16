Cardi B Reveals If She’d Get Married Again After Messy Offset Divorce

Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B is currently in a relationship with Stefon Diggs, which they confirmed with a date to a New York Knicks game in May.

Cardi B has been through quite a bit on the relationship front in recent years. In 2024, she and her husband Offset decided to go their separate ways for good. They filed for divorce while she was pregnant with their third child, who she gave birth to last September.

The split wasn't exactly clean either. She and the former Migos member traded plenty of insults and accusations on social media for the world to see. They've even thrown some jabs at one another in their music.

Luckily, things appear to be looking up for the "Enough" performer. She's currently in a happy relationship with Stefon Diggs, which they confirmed with a date to a New York Knicks game in May. They flaunt their romance every chance they get, and it seems like the mother of three isn't opposed to taking things a step further.

During a recent appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, she was asked whether or not she's open to getting married again. "I would get married again," she said. "I believe in love, I'm like a hopeless romantic."

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

Cardi B's love life is far from all she has going for her these days, however. She's also currently gearing up to drop her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The project is slated for release on September 19, and so far, she's teased what's to come with singles like "Outside" and "Imaginary Playerz."

Earlier this week, she also shared a list of features fans can expect to hear on the LP. This includes Kehlani, LizzoMegan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, Tyla, Cash Cobain, and even Janet Jackson.

Cardi also just announced her first-ever headlining tour. The "Little Miss Drama" tour is scheduled to begin in February of 2026 and will feature stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York, and more. Tickets go on sale September 23 at 10:00 a.m local time.

