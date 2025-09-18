Cardi B Unveils "Am I The Drama?" Tracklist

Dec 10, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, United States; Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park. © Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B's new album "Am I The Drama?" features Summer Walker, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, and more.

Cardi B has a world tour and a new baby to look forward to in the future, and fans can't wait to dive into her new album Am I The Drama? tomorrow (Friday, September 19) to lead this new era. Moreover, via a Twitter post, she just revealed the official tracklist for the project.

It features Summer Walker twice, Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson, Cash Cobain, Tyla, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, and Lourdiz. Across the 23 tracks, we have old singles like "WAP" with Meg and the more recent "Imaginary Playerz." We will see what gems end up emerging from this record.

Elsewhere, Cardi B is responding to industry delays. She was originally going to face off against Young Thug's new album and a Destroy Lonely LP, but looks like Lone is her only challenger. Thugger delayed UY SCUTI to next week, and the two even acknowledged each other on Twitter.

"Yall know I wasn't dropping Friday," Thug wrote. "It's a ladies day [red heart emoji] do yo s**t @iamcardib." "And you better step next week …you got this, You know this !!" the Bronx femcee responded.

Cardi B Am I The Drama? Tracklist

Amid this new album era, Am I The Drama? has a few narratives attached that might engage in that drama. One of them is Cardi B's upcoming tour and her fourth pregnancy, as she let fans know that her next bundle of pure joy won't impact her dates on the road.

As for who Cardi B is expecting this child with, that romantic saga with Stefon Diggs is another big point. But all in all, fans are ready to dive into this tracklist in just a few hours.

Tracklist
1. Dead (feat. Summer Walker)
2. Hello
3. Magnet
4. Pick It Up (feat. Selena Gomez)
5. Imaginary Playerz
6. Bodega Baddie
7. Salute
8. Safe (feat. Kehlani)
9. Man Of Your Word
10. What's Goin On (feat. Lizzo)
11. Shower Tears (feat. Summer Walker)
12. Outside
13. Pretty & Petty
14. Better Than You (feat. Cash Cobain)
15. On My Back (feat. Lourdiz)
16. Errtime
17. Check Please
18. Principal (feat. Janet Jackson)
19. Trophies
20. Nice Guy (feat. Tyla)
21. Killin You H*es
22. Up
23. WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

