Cardi B Makes Hilarious Appearance On Jimmy Fallon To Promote "AM I THE DRAMA?"

Syndication: Indianapolis
Cardi B will perform July 30 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cardi B Indianapolis © Shelley Mays/Tennessean.com via Imagn Images
Cardi B has been using this panhandling schtick all throughout the rollout for "AM I THE DRAMA?," doing anything she can to sell the album.

Cardi B has been putting her contagious humor and creative mind to good use during the rollout for AM I THE DRAMA? Her latest efforts found the femcee teaming up with nighttime talk show host Jimmy Fallon, crashing The Tonight Show last night. Caught by SOUND | Victor Baez on X, the superstar FaceTime's Fallon and asks if he's heard about her album coming out.

He claims to not know anything about it, so she shows him the cover art for it. "It's called AM I THE DRAMA?" she says. Cardi B then cheekily asks Jimmy if he can see her butt on artwork. He uncomfortably replies, "I can see it a little bit."

That "upsets" her, so she says she's going to give him a better look at it. That's when the curtains are drawn to reveal that Cardi B was backstage the entire time. The audience cheers loudly as she walks over to Jimmy's desk to keep the bit going.

Before leaving, she asks him to tell his audience to buy her sophomore effort, which is out Friday, September 19. "Show your audience so I won't be homeless," she says.

Cardi B has been roaming New York on a consistent basis these last couple of weeks, selling hard copies of the LP in the streets and even the subway.

Cardi B Pregnant

She's been presenting herself as a washed-up artist, feeding into the narrative that she's been forgotten about. Fans have been starving for her comeback, as it has been seven years since her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy.

It's resulted in some delivering some harsh commentary, but Cardi B seems like she's going out of her way to prove that she's still a star.

She certainly still is, even with the lack of output. The hitmaker has been in the news constantly for other reasons, including her surprising pregnancy announcement this week. She revealed to Gayle King that is having her fourth child with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

There were rumors that this was a real possibility after fans noticed her clothing choices, awkward movements in public, and etc. Overall, it's been a busy last couple of months for Cardi, and she's ready to seize the moment this Friday.

