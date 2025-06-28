Cardi B Rocks The LadyLand Stage After "Am I The Drama?" Announcement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 77 Views
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Cardi B (center) talks to rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (left) during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The one and only Scarlet Envy of "Ru Paul's Drag Race" fame introduced Cardi B at the LGBTQIA+ Brooklyn festival this weekend.

Cardi B has always been a queer ally, and she got a whole lot of love at the annual LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn on Friday (June 27). The 2025 rendition of the LGBTQIA+-centered event had other amazing performers like COBRAH and Danny Tenaglia, and the Bronx femcee closed things out as its headliner.

What's more is that this follows the announcement of her highly anticipated sophomore album Am I The Drama? coming out on September 19. What you might not know is that this title has its roots in an icon of Ru Paul's Drag Race: Scarlet Envy. She uttered that phrase into meme perfection during All Stars' sixth season, so it was only fitting that she introduce Cardi at LadyLand.

"Happy Pride, New York City!" Scarlet exclaimed, per Billboard. "I’m here every single year, it’s good to be on the stage this year, b***h. My name is Scarlet Envy: I’m the drama. I’m blessed to introduce this performer to you. She’s an icon, she a legend and she’s a hometown hero."

During her set, she went through some huge hits and recent singles such as "Outside," which is leading the charge of the hype for Am I The Drama? It was an amazing moment to witness; not just for its solidarity in these dark times, but for the direct link to Scarlet Envy's influence.

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

Other Cardi B Am I The Drama? updates concern her responses to some fans' criticisms of the reveal and her strategy. She recently took to social media to explain why she's including old singles like "WAP" on the tracklist.

"These motherf***ers are just going to have to be mad," Cardi remarked. "My hit records need a home. Sometimes people go to Invasion of Privacy to look for 'WAP' and 'Up.' My fans have been telling me to put 'WAP' and 'Up' on the album – and I'm gonna do this for my fans. My fans deserve for me to listen to them... F**k, it's our turn. It's Bardi Gang's turn. Whatever they mad about tell them to go cry about it. Wah, wah, wah! Go f***ing cry about it. I love my fans... And whatever they want, they get."

