Cardi B Explains Why She's Including "WAP" & "Up" On Her Sophomore Album

Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019.
Cardi B has been catching a lot of heat for including these older tracks on her next LP, but she feels they deserve to be there.

Cardi B is officially ending her now seven-year-long album drought later this year. That's obviously big news, but unfortunately, the overall reception has been mixed. Of course, some of that has to do with the Brox femcee taking all of this time just to release her sophomore LP.

But it also relates to a decision she made regarding the tracklist. When she formally announced it, reports began to surface immediately after that Cardi B was going to include mega hits "WAP" and "Up." Sure enough, if you go to Spotify, for example, you'll see that both tracks are towards the end of the album.

With "WAP" being five years old and "Up" now over four, some fans have been quite upset. Especially since they have been waiting so long for this moment to arrive. Cardi B has heard the complaints though, and she's recently explained why she made the decision to do so.

In an audio clip caught by Live Bitez, the hitmaker says that the fans (Bardi Gang) influenced her. "These motherf*ckers are just gonna have to be mad," she began. My hit records need a home. Sometimes people go to Invasion of Privacy to look for "WAP" and "Up."

When Is Cardi B Dropping Her Album?

She continues, "My fans have been telling me to put "WAP" and "Up" on the album -and I'm gonna do this for my fans. My fans deserve for me to listen to them... F*ck it's our turn. It's Bardi Gang's turn. Whatever they mad about tell them to go cry about it. Wah, wah, wah go f*cking cry about it. I love my fans... and whatever they want, they get."

Despite her explanation and loyalty to her supporters, folks in the comments still have plenty of things to say. "Ain't nobody told her that. She can't write that's why there's no new music. This sh*t over with," one person says. "All artist do the same?!!! Nobody never put a 6yrs year old song on a new album. Bfr!!! Desperate move," another adds.

If this what people are going to be saying now, we can only imagine what the discourse will be when the album comes out. Speaking of which, Cardi B will be releasing AM I THE DRAMA? on September 19.

