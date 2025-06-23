Cardi B To Include Five-Year-Old "WAP" On Her Newly Announced Album

Cardi B finally announced all the important details for her sophomore album, but she's made a divisive decision for it as well.

Cardi B is actually dropping her sophomore album this year, but she's ruffling some feathers in the process. After the exciting reveal, details on the tracklist surfaced as well. We don't know every feature or song title, but there two things that stick out.

Those would be "WAP" and "Up" being confirmed inclusions on the 23-song set. Of course, this is quite interesting given the fact that "Up" is already over four years old and "WAP" will have existed for just over half a decade. This is not sitting well with a lot of people, especially those who have been waiting seven years for Cardi B's sophomore effort.

Pop Base commenters on X shared their anger and skepticism at this decision. "The concept of having a song from 2020 on your 2025 album," one person writes with a GIF mocking the Bronx femcee. "Having to include singles from 4 and 5 years ago because all your new music is flopping is so embarrassing," another more harshly adds.

But some did swoop in and defend Cardi. "Wap and up weren't on no album so this makes sense idc what y'all say." "Sza added OLD songs to her Deluxe & yall ate it up." "Before y’all start getting brave in the replies calling her “desperate”, you’d find an excuse if your fave did it too, and truthfully, who cares? A hit is a hit," a few read.

When Is Cardi B Dropping Her Album?

But beyond these tracks being old, each one is also well established at this point, especially when it comes to streaming numbers. "Up" has accrued over 710 million plays on Spotify, whereas the raunchy Megan Thee Stallion collaboration is at a staggering 1.4 billion. That's good enough for Cardi's second-most streamed song ever.

Overall, it's going to be interesting to see what this does for certifications for AM I THE DRAMA?, the title of her next LP. It's going to arrive on September 19 and will also feature the official lead single "Outside." Reportedly, the project has already sold an astounding 1.5 million copies in the U.S. since pre-orders launched today.

She dramatically spoke about what the album could be about in an Instagram teaser saying, "Seven years, and the time has come. Seven years of love, life, and loss, seven years I gave them grace. But now, I give them hell. I learned power's not given. It's taken. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I'm not back, I'm beyond; I'm not your villain, I'm your karma. The time is here. The time is now."

