Cardi B Reveals Release Date For Her Sophomore Album "Am I The Drama?"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 520 Views
Cardi B Release Date Album Am I The Drama Hip Hop News
Apr 15, 2018; Indio, CA, USA; Cardi B performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B will make her full-length return after seven years amid an Offset divorce, shady haters, and still, a whole lot of success.

Cardi B is finally back! After announcing an announcement yesterday (Sunday, June 23) with a dramatic raven-assisted video, she formally unveiled her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? But we will still have to wait a little bit longer for it, as it comes out on September 19 of this year.

We haven't heard a full-length from the Bronx femcee since 2018's Invasion Of Privacy, and it's been a long albeit successful seven years since then. Amid Cardi B's contentious divorce from her former partner Offset and a lot of narratives around her artistry, it seems like she's ready to move on from those attacks once and for all.

"Seven years, and the time has come," she narrated in the aforementioned teaser. "Seven years of love, life, and loss, seven years I gave them grace. But now, I give them hell. I learned power's not given. It's taken. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I'm not back, I'm beyond; I'm not your villain, I'm your karma. The time is here. The time is now."

Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Release Date

Now that the Bardi Gang has the release date of September 19 to look forward to, they are wondering what Am I The Drama? will be about. Of course, the title hints at scathing clap-backs at the haters, woeful tales of romance, and a fiery reaffirmation of her massive flag planted in the hip-hop game.

However, we can't jump to conclusions with a project seven years in the making, and we're sure that Cardi B feels the pressure. As such, some fans hope that this will hold something we've never heard from here before, or at least the balanced approach she took with Invasion Of Privacy. No matter how things turn out, die-hards are incredibly excited.

Cardi B's new single "Outside" is leading the charge for this new record, and its performance suggests good tidings for what's to come. In the next few months, we should hear a lot more about the project. We'll see what seven years of hard work results in...

