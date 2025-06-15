Cardi B Reveals How Messy Offset Divorce Is Affecting Her

It goes without saying that Cardi B has a lot on her plate these days. The femcee is currently in the process of readying her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, which is expected to drop sometime this year. On top of that, she's wrapped up in a messy divorce from the father of her children, Offset.

The two of them decided to go their separate ways for good last summer, shortly before welcoming their third child together. Since then, they've gone after each other various times on social media, trading a plethora of insults and accusations.

During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, Cardi provided her supporters with a brief update on the divorce, making it clear that she's not letting it get her down. “Is the divorce stressing me out? Yeah, maybe,” she began, per AllHipHop. “But all the good things that’s going on right now in my life make me forget all about that. I got so many good things. I’m having such a good time. I’m having so much fun.”

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

“My kids are gorgeous. They’re smart. They’re beautiful. I’m rich as f*ck. My love life is cool right now. I got very good friends. I could buy whatever the f*ck I want to buy,” she continued. “The only bad karma right now is that I’m fat.”

During the stream, Cardi also gave her fans an update on her song "Outside," which leaked earlier this month.

"One of my snippets was leaked," she explained. "I don't even care much for the song, but like everybody loves it. And that's actually one of the things that my label wants, they want me to drop the song because they love the reaction [to] it."