Cardi B Delivers Hopeful Update On Rumored Offset Diss Track “Outside”

Cardi B Update Rumored Offset Diss Hip Hop News
June 25, 2019; Queens, NY, U.S.A ; Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B arrives for arraignment at the Queens County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She is charged with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges in connection with a fight last year at a Queens strip club. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A snippet of a new Cardi B track surfaced online late last month, and social media users can't get enough.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting Cardi B's sophomore album for years, and now, it looks like it's finally on the horizon. Recently, the femcee took to social media to provide her followers with a brief update on the project. She clapped back at haters speculating that her label rejected it, revealing that the label is actually pushing for the release of one of her recently leaked songs.

"One of my snippets was leaked," she began, as captured by Live Bitez. "I don't even care much for the song, but like everybody loves it. And that's actually one of the things that my label wants, they want me to drop the song because they love the reaction [to] it."

"I might drop it, I might not," Cardi added. "I don't know."

A snippet of the song in question, "Outside," surfaced online late last month. In it, she takes several shots at an unnamed man. Fans speculate that Offset could have been her target, as things between the two of them have gotten tense in recent months, to say the least.

Cardi B "Outside"

In May, for example, Offset filed for spousal support, earning a fiery response from the Bronx rapper. "Yo, you such a f*cking p*ssy a** n****," she said on Twitter Spaces. "Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n**** ... When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me."

As the snippet of "Outside" made its rounds online, fans began to demand its release. Earlier this week, however, the odds weren't looking good.

“I don’t know if I really wanna put that song out, to be honest with you," she said on Instagram Live at the time. "And it’s not because I’m doubting myself and this, this, and that. I’m really, really grateful for all the love. It was never the plan. I don’t think I wanna put out a single to be honest with you. I just wanna put out my album all at the same time.”

