Cardi B clears up new rumors about her anticipated sophomore album in her latest Instagram Live. After turning her album in last week, Cardi B shut down rumors that her label, Atlantic Records, rejected the album.

Unsure where the rumors came from, Cardi clears up all the misinformation and her relationship with Atlantic Records. “I don’t know where the f*ck ya’ll came from with the, ‘Cardi turned in her album, and the label told her no, or Cardi is facing her karma,” Cardi tells stream followers. “I’m actually facing the opposite. First of all, Atlantic Records… Y’all think I just turned in my album, and Atlantic Records just heard my album today. Well, not today… It was just one day I turned in my album, and Atlantic Records heard it. No”

Cardi B would further explain to fans her label’s involvement in the recording process to provide clarity. Wearing AI-designed sunglasses and a beard, she continued:

“People from Atlantic Records, from A&Rs to execs to Vice Presidents, stuff like that, they pop up at my studio sessions like every two weeks… They pop up whenever they feel like it because they are the one who pays for the studio sessions. On top of that, I also share the studio with another big Atlantic artist. I’m not going to say who but its like they always pop up. So, if y’all think I just handed my album like here. Ya’ll think this is the first time they hearing my material, y’all buggin. They know exactly what it is.”

Cardi B New Album

Cardi’s explanation follows the rap star's response to the leak of a snippet of her song “Outside” last week. The song was previewed at a BET Awards 2025 event in Los Angeles. The fiery lyrics immediately sparked speculation that the song was aimed at her estranged husband, Offset, amid their ongoing split and public fallout.

Fans were quick to interpret the song as a direct response to recent tensions with Offset, including reports of spousal support issues. Its sharp tone and emotional intensity fueled excitement for the album’s direction. In a recent interview, Cardi said she’s “100 percent confident” in the project and teased unexpected collaborations and a bolder sound.

As chatter swirled, Cardi addressed the hype on Instagram Live. She clarified that while “Outside” ignited interest, it won’t be released as a lead single.

“At the end of the f*cking day … one of my snippets was leaked from a song, and I don’t even care much for the song, but everybody loves it,” said Cardi B. “And that’s one of the things my label wants. They want me to drop the song because they love the reaction of it. I mean… I might drop it, I might not, I don’t know. When your label is excited for you to drop, whenever they want you to drop, that’s always a great thing.”

Cardi’s sophomore album’s title remains unknown. She provided fans with an update for the album rollout while explaining “Outside.”