Atlantic Records
- MixtapesKevin Gates Drops Nearly Featureless Record "The Ceremony"Gates follows up on 2022's "Khaza." By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKodak Black Claims Big Boi And T.I. Tried To Tank His Record Deal, Wack 100 Expresses Support For Florida RapperBlack went after both the Outkast member as well as T.I.By Ben Mock
- MusicMissy Elliott Honored By National Museum Of African American MusicShe will be honored at an event in June.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFat Joe Called The Major Label System A Ponzi SchemeThe rapper thinks major labels are con artists.By Noah Grant
- MixtapesNoCap Releases New Mixtape, "The Main Bird"After sample clearance issues cut the 16-track album down to seven, the Alabama rapper is holding fans over with the cuts that are ready to go.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRoddy Ricch Hit With Lawsuit Over "The Box": ReportGreg Perry is seeking damages after claiming that Ricch's "The Box" sounds similar to his 1975 song “Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds).” By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Finally Meets Dua LipaAfter rapping about the "Levitating" singer for a whole track, Harleezy got to meet his label mate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsCordae Pays Homage To Beanie Sigel On "Feel It In The Air"As an homage to Beanie Sigel's classic of the same name, Cordae uses its instrumental to spit on his growth and industry struggles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLate Atlantic Records Co-Founder Ahmet Ertegun Accused Of Sexual Assault: ReportA talent scout is suing the estate of Ahmet Ertegun, who died in 2006.By Jada Ojii
- MusicDon Toliver & Atlantic Records Deny Using Bots To Boost YouTube StatsDon Toliver and Atlantic Records have denied using bots to boost the stats for the music video for "Do It Right."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAtlantic Records Accused Of Bot Engagement On Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver & Other VideosAfter a huge spike in music video views and many Twitter reactions, more and more people are raising eyebrows at the label.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsFoogiano Drops Menacing Single, "Body 4 Body"The 1017 Records signee continues to deliver hard trap that sounds purely Atlanta-bred.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGucci Mane Drops Baby Racks From 1017 A Day After Signing HimBaby Racks comments on Houston has apparently costed him a record deal with Gucci Mane's 1017. By Aron A.
- MusicJayson Cash Talks BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher, Dream Collabs With Bow Wow & Kendrick Lamar, & Enjoying The MomentFresh from the BET cypher is Jayson Cash, a Carson native who has been an artist to watch since before his "Read the Room" label debut. Cash caught up with us to talk about staying motivated, his previous TDE aspirations, and remaining authentic.By Erika Marie