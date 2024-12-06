Rory & Mal Accuse Charlamagne Tha God Of Being On Atlantic Records’ Payroll After Drake Rant

Rory and Mal have an interesting theory.

Charlamagne Tha God has had a lot to say about Drake lately. Earlier this week, for example, the Breakfast Club host called him out for filing a pre-action petition against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify. The Toronto rapper accuses the companies of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" using bots, payola, and more. According to Charlamagne, however, he's out of line.

"Whatever the label UMG was doing to promote 'Not Like Us,' they were doing the same thing for you your whole career. If one of those diss records you put out would've taken off and been a cultural phenomenon like 'Not Like Us,' the record label would've pushed that too," Charlamagne explained. "Anybody acting like this is anything more than Drake's feelings being hurt, you a hoe too ... An O-V-Hoe to be exact." His remarks didn't stop there either, as after Kendrick Lamar announced his upcoming tour with SZA, he shared an interesting theory about their stop in Toronto.

Rory & Mal Question Charlamagne's Criticism Of Drake

"I don't think I would make that stop... Not because of no street stuff either," he said at the time. "When you look at how petty Aubrey Graham is, who just filed a petition against UMG because of 'Not Like Us,' we know how connected Drake is in Toronto as far as with government officials and who else. They might just make life difficult for Kendrick on that level. Forget the street stuff. I'm talking about being detained. You can't even trust people at the airport. Who can you really trust in Toronto?"

Rory and Mal think the explanation for Charlamagne's criticism might be simple, as they explained during a recent episode of their show. They think he might allegedly be on Atlantic Records' payroll. "It would make sense that Charlamagne would say something like that because he has been on retainer with Atlantic for I don't know, 15 years," Rory alleged. "So I do understand why his rant exists. Nobody should try to audit the major labels, 'cause they'll see Charlamagne Tha God as a line item."