Charlamagne Tha God Theorizes Drake Will Have Government Intervene In Kendrick Lamar's Toronto Show

Charlamagne Tha God says he wouldn't travel to Toronto if he were Kendrick Lamar.

Charlamagne Tha God says Kendrick Lamar is making a mistake by traveling to Toronto, Canada, on his upcoming tour with SZA. He explained why he thinks Drake will use his contacts in local government to make trouble for the Los Angeles rapper during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club.

"I don't think I would make that stop-- not because of no street stuff either," Charlamagne began. "When you look at how petty Aubrey Graham is, who just filed a petition against UMG because of 'Not Like Us,' we know how connected Drake is in Toronto as far as with government officials and who else. They might just make life difficult for Kendrick on that level. Forget the street stuff. I'm talking about being detained. You can't even trust people at the airport. Who can you really trust in Toronto?"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Perform Together At Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018, in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella)

"Do you realize Drake boosts the economy of Toronto? Do you realize he gave the city of Toronto an identity?" Charlamagne added. DJ Envy shot down the idea that the local government would weigh in on Lamar's visit. He also noted that Drake knows he'll have to come back to Los Angeles for a tour of his own.

Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's Tour Announcement

Lamar announced his Grand National Tour on Tuesday, just weeks after surprising fans with his sixth studio album, GNX. It's a stadium-only tour with 21 shows across the United States and Canada. It will run between April and June of next year. The Toronto show will be held at the Rogers Centre on June 12. Check out Charlamagne Tha God's full thoughts on Kendrick Lamar performing in Toronto below.