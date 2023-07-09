toronto
- MusicPressa Disses Kodak Black During Raptors’ Game, Gets Roasted For His SeatsPressa's trolling of Kodak Black appears to be backfiring on social media.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Calls Yasiin Bey A "Crackhead" After Finding Details Of Bey's Alleged Former Marriage To Toronto WomanThe feud is getting deeper.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Posts Throwback Pics While Reminiscing On His Relationships: Photos"I’m a nice guy but deep down a ice cold Toronto soul in a mink coat… but if you knew me back then you should already know," Drizzy expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearDrake's "Miskeen" Face Tattoo Is 6ix God's Latest Homage To TorontoThe popular slang word has a multitude of meanings, though we're curious exactly why Drizzy decided it was worthy of a spot on his forehead.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Sings Whitney Houston And More At Toronto Karaoke PartyDrizzy has been having a great weekend in his home town.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Films Music Video In Toronto On Top Of Scotiabank Arena: WatchWill this visual project be for a cut off of his new album "For All The Dogs," or is the 6 God keeping more tricks up his sleeve?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRUSSELL! Transforms Into Mr. Sweethartt On "JUST LIKE CANDY"The artist formerly known as D-Pryde comes through with a perfect anthem for cuffing season.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Reflects On "Best Moment" Of His Career During "It's All A Blur" TourDrake says bringing 21 Savage out in Toronto was the best moment he's ever had on stage.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Gifts G-Wagon To Lucky Fan At Toronto ShowThe rapper held a giveaway for his last show of his tour with 21 in his home city, which might be his most expensive yet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Spotted Cruising Around TorontoFans recently saw 21 Savage out and about in Toronto.By Caroline Fisher
- Music21 Savage And Drake Perform In Toronto For Penultimate It's All A Blur ShowSavage was finally able to leave the United States.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Offers Help To Fan With MS, Will Pay College Tuition For 7 People At Toronto ShowGiven how the rest of the "It's All A Blur" tour's panned out so far, it's no surprise that his home of the 6 got some strong love and support.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Joined By Lil Baby In Toronto, 21 Savage Reportedly Denied Entry To CanadaReports that Savage would be in Toronto appear in inaccurate.By Ben Mock
- Music21 Savage Performing With Drake In Toronto Since Securing Green CardDrake will be joined by 21 Savage in Toronto this weekend.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Wants To Open For SZA In Toronto"We gon do that sh*t together," Drake told SZA.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSZA Has To Cancel Toronto Show Due To IllnessSZA ultimately fell victim to her sickness.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA's Sick, Toronto Show Could Be CanceledSZA says her voice is "shot."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Surprises Fans At Lil Yachty's Toronto Show, Brings Adonis With HimLil Yachty made sure to show out in Toronto.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Found A Houston Home To Live In When He's Not In TorontoThe 6 will always be The Boy's home, but he finally found another place that he can call as such in a city that means a lot to him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJimmy Butler Links Up With Morgan WallenThe pair hit each other up after a concert in Toronto.By Ben Mock
- SportsLeBron James Seen Vibing At Brent Faiyaz ConcertLeBron was letting loose in the Great White NorthBy Ben Mock
- MusicSmiley Did What Needed To Be Done: The OVO Star On Sobriety Journey, Borrowing Drake's Maybach & Debut Album PlansExclusive: Smiley shares a hilarious story about "Nicky Nicky Nine Doors," discusses his new project & explains why Drake is "such a genuine guy." By Aron A.
- MusicBeyonce Dazzles In First North American "Renaissance" ConcertToronto celebrates while Pittsburgh feuds.By Ben Mock