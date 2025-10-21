Drake Erupts In Cheers As The Toronto Blue Jays Advance To The World Series

Drake's Toronto Blue Jays will be taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers when the World Series kicks off on Friday.

Drake shared a video of himself and his friends celebrating the Toronto Blue Jays victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. With the win, the team will advance to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

In the video, Drake says "It's already written. We're going to the big show. Get the boys a pizza and some Coke." The TV shows Jeff Hoffman strike out Julio Rodriguez in the top of the ninth inning. When the result finally becomes official, Drake and the group he's watching with explode into cheers. He added in the caption: "BIG SHOW ITS UP 6'ERRRRRRRS," as caught by TMZ.

Who Is Playing In The World Series?

Monday night's win solidifies the Toronto Blue Jays' first World Series trip since 1993. They'll square off against the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers, who are the -210 favorite to win their second straight championship, according to ESPN.

Despite the difficult path ahead, Monday marked marked a night of immense celebration for the team. "It takes so much work and perseverance to get to this point, and I love this entire group," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after the game, as caught by NBC News. "It's so fitting —bottom of our order gets it done again. There's probably no other person on planet Earth that I want up other than George Springer and his October magic."

The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed their place in the World Series by beating the Milwaukee Brewers in a four-game sweep, last week. Shohei Ohtani put together a historic performance in Game 4 to lock it in. He had three home runs and 10 strikeouts in the game. "It's like we're the Chicago Bulls and he's Michael Jordan," his teammate Mookie Betts said afterward. Third baseman Max Muncy added: "That's the single best performance in the history of baseball. I don't care what anyone says. Obviously, I don't know what happened a hundred years ago, but that's the single best performance I've ever seen in my life."

