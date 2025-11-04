Kiké Hernández took a light jab at Drake during the Dodgers’ World Series celebration in Los Angeles on Monday after the team beat the Toronto rapper’s Blue Jays in Game 7. While addressing the crowd at Dodger Stadium, Hernández remarked, “It’s October’s Very Own," before adding, “This really big team that has a lot of really big rings.” The final line was a reference to Drake and Future's collaboration, "Big Rings."

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the antics on social media. "Idk if referencing a Drake song is that big of a diss but still some good light hearted trolling I love it," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Winning a World Series, seven games at that, and having another man on your mind is nasty work."

Hernández's diss came after Drake trolled Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani when the Blue Jays took a 3-2 advantage in the series. In doing so, he shared a picture of Ohtani striking out with the caption: "Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol."

Drake, Adin Ross, & Stake Lawsuit

In other news, Drake is facing a new class action lawsuit alongside Adin Ross and the online casino, Stake. The filing accuses them of allegedly promoting illegal and predatory gambling. It blames the two celebrities for "glamorizing" a "highly addictive" product that “threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people."

“Drake’s role as Stake’s unofficial mascot is quietly corrosive—he’s glamorizing the platform to millions of impressionable fans, many of whom treat his wild betting habits like gospel. What makes it even more unsettling is that Stake apparently fronts Drake and Ross ‘house money,’ so any reported losses are part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention," the lawsuit reads. "Stake’s influencer marketing, especially through Drake and Ross, is directed, among others, at teenagers in Missouri and in other states.”

Drake is currently working on his next studio album, Iceman. While he hasn't confirmed a release date, he has hinted at dropping it before the end of 2025 on several occasions.