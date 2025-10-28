Drake, Adin Ross, and the online casino company, Stake, are facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly promoting illegal and predatory gambling. The plaintiffs alleged that Drake and Ross have misled fans by purporting to bet through the platform, but in actuality, are playing with house money. They filed the lawsuit in federal court in Missouri on Monday, according to Daniel Wallach.

The filing accuses Drake and Ross of "glamorizing" a "highly addictive" product that “threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people." It reads: “Drake’s role as Stake’s unofficial mascot is quietly corrosive—he’s glamorizing the platform to millions of impressionable fans, many of whom treat his wild betting habits like gospel. What makes it even more unsettling is that Stake apparently fronts Drake and Ross ‘house money,’ so any reported losses are part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention. Stake’s influencer marketing, especially through Drake and Ross, is directed, among others, at teenagers in Missouri and in other states.”

Drake Sports Betting

Drake has made headlines many times over the years for sharing his sports betting slips on social media. He has made and lost millions of dollars on Stake, as seen in various posts online. The lawsuit shares both his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) pages, noting that both have 142 million and 38 million followers respectively. "On one of the most-followed accounts in the world, this kind of visibility elevates Stake far beyond the typical world wide web platform—it becomes a centerpiece of Drake’s brand ecosystem," the filing argues.

Overall, the new lawsuit accuses the group of violating laws regarding unfair and deceptive business practices. “Defendants knew that they took this money wrongfully, given their fraudulent intent and Missouri’s statewide ban on online casino gambling,” the lawsuit says. In turn, the plaintiffs are seeking damages and “an order of equitable disgorgement against defendants.”