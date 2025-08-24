Drake Asks Stake If It's "Personal" After Being Unable To Withdraw Funds From Account

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake recently (potentially) burnt a bridge with Kick and Stake and was unable to withdraw his money from Stake following his latest rant.

Drake recently took to his Instagram Story to call out Stake for not letting him withdraw his money. On his story, he shared a screenshot of a customer service representative saying that they could not take make the withdrawal take place, asking him to initiate another attempt.

“4 withdraw attempts blocked on @stake with no explanation,” Drake wrote on Instagram, with five questioning emojis following the remark. “Is it personal?” he asked.

Earlier this week, Drake's Kick account vanished after he aired his grievances with co-founders Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven. Tehrani and Craven also own Stake, the cryptocurrency-based online casino that first opened in 2017. Drake has previously been a big advocate for the platform, even streaming with Adin Ross as recently as August 10.

Drake Stake Account

Drake also recently expressed interest in boxing Craven, with Ross suggesting that he can fight Tehrani on the same event. "I'll fight these guys at a Walmart, brother, let me know," he told Ross on a call.

Drake's beef with Kick/Stake exists for a few different reasons. The main one he cited was when he accused the platform of preventing him from sharing affiliate links to other platforms while streaming with them. Of course, the Kick streams were successful, but it is far from the only thing he's working on.

In the comments on Trainwreckstv's recent stream, the 6ix God reportedly called Craven a "snake" who "dissed the owls" and claimed he and Tehrani "want smoke with ovo." He likened himself to Stephen Curry and the Stake co-founders to the Golden State Warriors, essentially calling himself underappreciated by the powers that be.

Drake responded to another Kick controversy recently, one of a French streamer who passed away while broadcasting. He and Adin Ross confirmed that they'd cover the funeral costs for Jean Pormanove, who died in his sleep after 10 straight days of humiliation and abuse. With each new step in this situation with Kick, it seems as if the working relationship between them is all but over now.

