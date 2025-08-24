Drake Asks Stake If It's "Personal" After Being Unable To Withdraw Funds From Account

Drake recently took to his Instagram Story to call out Stake for not letting him withdraw his money. On his story, he shared a screenshot of a customer service representative saying that they could not take make the withdrawal take place, asking him to initiate another attempt.

“4 withdraw attempts blocked on @stake with no explanation,” Drake wrote on Instagram, with five questioning emojis following the remark. “Is it personal?” he asked.

Earlier this week, Drake's Kick account vanished after he aired his grievances with co-founders Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven. Tehrani and Craven also own Stake, the cryptocurrency-based online casino that first opened in 2017. Drake has previously been a big advocate for the platform, even streaming with Adin Ross as recently as August 10.

Drake Stake Account

Drake also recently expressed interest in boxing Craven, with Ross suggesting that he can fight Tehrani on the same event. "I'll fight these guys at a Walmart, brother, let me know," he told Ross on a call.

Drake's beef with Kick/Stake exists for a few different reasons. The main one he cited was when he accused the platform of preventing him from sharing affiliate links to other platforms while streaming with them. Of course, the Kick streams were successful, but it is far from the only thing he's working on.

In the comments on Trainwreckstv's recent stream, the 6ix God reportedly called Craven a "snake" who "dissed the owls" and claimed he and Tehrani "want smoke with ovo." He likened himself to Stephen Curry and the Stake co-founders to the Golden State Warriors, essentially calling himself underappreciated by the powers that be.