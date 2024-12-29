Drake's Kick Account Disappears, Founders Explain What Happened & Debunk Stake Unhappiness Claims

Was Drake banned from Kick? Founders explain.

Drake's account on Kick appears to have been banned following his widely watched “Drizzmas Giveaway” stream on December 26, where he celebrated the holiday season alongside Adin Ross. During the event, the duo gambled on Stake and gave viewers extravagant gifts, including cars and cash. The exact reason for the account's disappearance remains unclear. However, speculation surfaced online suggesting tensions between Drake and Stake's ownership. According to a fan page, the gambling platform’s executives were allegedly displeased with the additional giveaways Drake offered during the stream, leading to a dispute that resulted in his channel’s removal.

The fan account further hinted that this disagreement might signal the end of Drake’s partnerships with Stake and its affiliate, Kick. In response, Bijan Tehrani, co-founder of both platforms, dismissed the rumors by posting a blue hat emoji, slang for “falsehood.” Addressing follow-up questions, Tehrani stated the claims had been misinterpreted and were “not that deep.” Despite the drama, Drake seemed to enjoy himself during the event, welcoming several guests to the stream.

The Toronto rapper also used the platform to make lighthearted references to his ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. At one point, while discussing Sexyy Red, Drake quipped, “When I see her, I see two bad ones. N***a, what’s up?” He later doubled down with, “F*k what y’all talking ’bout. Shoutout to Sexyy. W Sexyy in the chat.” The remarks appeared to playfully nod to Kendrick Lamar’s “euphoria” diss, where the Compton rapper alluded to Drake’s interactions with Sexyy Red. The stream highlighted Drake’s longstanding collaboration with Stake, a partnership he’s supported for years despite his infamous losses in sports betting.