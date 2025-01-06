Drake Threatens To "Get Active Again" In Cryptic IG Story Post Amid Stake Beef Rumors

"Free Anita."

Drake entered 2025 with a mission, it seems, and some of his industry callouts to kick the year off were quite a surprise to witness. As you probably know, he addressed his rap battle loss to Kendrick Lamar on a new freestyle produced by Conductor Williams, whose "release" onto social media drew some controversy. The main point of discussion was how the 6ix God seemed to target LeBron James and others for switching up on him during the beef. But some of his other frustrations with his inner circle were ore surprising, such as his rumored issues with the company Stake.

For those unaware, Drake partnered with the gambling site and is pretty much its biggest public face, and Stake also has ties to the streaming platform Kick. That's where Drizzy hosted his Drizzmas giveaway stream with Adin Ross, although some recent social media activity hints at trouble in paradise. The Toronto superstar's latest addition to this presumed lore is an Instagram Story post with the following message over a blurry picture of a man in a tuxedo: "I'm about to get active again... Free Anita @stake."

Drake Seems To Address Stake In Mysterious IG Post

Moreover, this isn't the first time that Drake sent shade Stake's way, with what seemed to be a brief streaming ban, some previous livestream comments on Kick, and other IG Story posts indicating some sort of rift. However, Kick and Stake's cofounder dispelled these rumors, but more social media messages from Aubrey Graham continue to fuel this confused speculation. At the end of the day, we don't know what 2024's best-selling rapper is doing with these posts, as they could tie into a whole variety of factors.