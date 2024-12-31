Drake & PartyNextDoor's Album Originally Scheduled To Drop The Day GNX Did, YouTuber Poetik Flakko Says Adin Ross Revealed On DRIZZMAS

Did Kendrick Lamar block Drake & PartyNextDoor's anticipated album?

During Drake's DRIZZMAS live stream, co-host Adin Ross mentioned that he was disappointed in the delay of Drizzy and PartyNextDoor's anticipated album, which the streamer claimed was supposed to be released a few weeks ago. "I'm waiting for you and PND to drop that album," said Adin Ross to Drake when asked what he is listening to. "You told was going to drop three weeks ago. You lied to me."

The timetable around Ross's comment suggests that the anticipated joint album was originally scheduled to be released on November 22, the same day that Kendrick Lamar released GNX. Ross's revelation coincided with popular YouTuber Poetik Flakko's confirmation that the 6 God and PND's album was originally set to be released on the day GNX was released. "Drake was on Adin Ross's stream last night," Flakkko began. "Drake revealed something that I already knew but I didn't want to put my name on it because nobody else would have backed me up. But I already knew this. Drake kinda dropped something accidently ... Well Adin Ross kinda cornered him into revealing this."

Flakko's conspiracy continued: "Adin Ross accidentally revealed something that we all already knew. Is that Drake was actually supposed to drop that Party album, not three weeks ago, but four weeks ago. Well, today is the 27, so, what week was four weeks ago? It was the week of the 22nd of November. Well, what dropped that week?"