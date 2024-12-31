Drake & PartyNextDoor's Album Originally Scheduled To Drop The Day GNX Did, YouTuber Poetik Flakko Says Adin Ross Revealed On DRIZZMAS

During Drake's DRIZZMAS live stream, co-host Adin Ross mentioned that he was disappointed in the delay of Drizzy and PartyNextDoor's anticipated album, which the streamer claimed was supposed to be released a few weeks ago. "I'm waiting for you and PND to drop that album," said Adin Ross to Drake when asked what he is listening to. "You told was going to drop three weeks ago. You lied to me."
The timetable around Ross's comment suggests that the anticipated joint album was originally scheduled to be released on November 22, the same day that Kendrick Lamar released GNX. Ross's revelation coincided with popular YouTuber Poetik Flakko's confirmation that the 6 God and PND's album was originally set to be released on the day GNX was released. "Drake was on Adin Ross's stream last night," Flakkko began. "Drake revealed something that I already knew but I didn't want to put my name on it because nobody else would have backed me up. But I already knew this. Drake kinda dropped something accidently ... Well Adin Ross kinda cornered him into revealing this."
Flakko's conspiracy continued: "Adin Ross accidentally revealed something that we all already knew. Is that Drake was actually supposed to drop that Party album, not three weeks ago, but four weeks ago. Well, today is the 27, so, what week was four weeks ago? It was the week of the 22nd of November. Well, what dropped that week?"
Flakko broke down his conspiracy on Drizzy and PartyNextDoor's rollout. He said: "Drake was working with the label, trying to figure out how they can roll out this Party album they got. He [Drake] wanted to drop on November 22nd. However, there's some thing they obviously had to work through. So, while Drake is telling people like Adin Ross and others, 'Yo, aye listen man, we going to drop on November 22. We might drop. He is still trying to work things out to drop. While behind the scenes, the label is feeding Kendrick Lamar, like 'Aye, Drake is going to drop on November 22. Now, Kendrick Lamar see's his opportunity as a way to really crush Drake. You see Kendrick Lamar feels at the moment that he has the culture by the balls. So he can essentially outsell Drizzy or at the very least, UMG is going to make sure he outsells Drake."
